Everyone has their own views of what makes Singapore a great city. Despite its size, it holds a magnetic attraction that lures in tourists and expats, while keeping locals entertained with plenty of things to do each month. While there are many reasons to love the Lion City, here are some of the things you’ll miss when you’re abroad. From the cliché to the unique, it’s time for the rest of the world to take notes and – dare we say – catch up.