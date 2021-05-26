Colonial Pipeline forked over $4.4M to end cyberattack – but is paying a ransom ever the ethical thing to do?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — All it takes is one click; a click that could cost you or your company big money.”If it’s more than $11 million, are you gonna pay the $11 million to get back on sooner?,” NWTC Instructor of System Security Ryan Van Scyoc asked. “Probably. So that’s probably what’s gonna happen. “JBS paid $11 million to resolve ransomware attacks, company saysAfter beef supplier JBS fell victim to a cyberattack from Russian-speaking hackers nearly two weeks ago, the company announced Wednesday night it paid an $11 million ransom to mitigate any further damage. And experts say it could happen to anyone, but should you pay a ransom? Van Scyoc says ‘no.'”For your personal laptop, don’t pay the ransom,” he said. “Make a backup.”