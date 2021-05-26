Record-breaker Pourchaire ‘really far from F1’

The end of a work relationship always leaves some consequences, especially in the sports world. However, the consequences aren’t always severe: In some cases, the results can be … funny. McLaren knows something about it, who in the Spanish Grand Prix becomes the protagonist in a dramatic slip. It was also revealed on social media through the official F1 profile, at the time Daniel Ricciardo was called to the pits, the engineer turned Australian with the nickname Carlos, and exchanged it for a moment with Sainz, the driver who took it from him. A place in the meantime passed to Ferrari. But if nothing else, at Woking they will console themselves by thinking they’re in good company about a slip up with past teams.