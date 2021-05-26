newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

People prefer ‘natural’ strategies to reduce atmospheric carbon

By Cornell University
Newswise
 3 days ago

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. - Soil carbon storage, carbon capture and storage, biochar – mention these terms to most people, and a blank stare might be the response. But frame these climate change mitigation strategies as being clean and green approaches to reversing the dangerous warming of our planet, and people might be more inclined to at least listen – and even to back these efforts.

www.newswise.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Dioxide Removal#Climate Change Mitigation#Nature Carbon#Climate Science#Data Science#Newswise#Cornell University#Sips#The Nature Conservancy#Norc#The University Of Chicago#Democrats#Republicans#Liberty Hyde Bailey#Climate Strategies#Mitigation Strategies#Direct Air Capture#Strategy#Rising Temperatures#Palatable Options
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Science
Related
Agriculturecbs12.com

Company using cow burps to reduce carbon emissions and help farmers

LONDON (CBS12 News) — One startup wants to help reduce carbon emissions and help dairy farmers make more money. According to CNN Business, a special cattle supplement could be used to cut carbon emissions from cows by 30 percent. The supplement, made by Swiss-British startup Mootral, is mixed with regular...
EnvironmentOutside Online

The People Trying to Use Technology to Save Nature

At the end of March, the Fort McDermitt Paiute Shoshone tribal council voted to cancel a preliminary agreement with the resource company Lithium Nevada to explore installing an open-pit mine near the reservation. Thacker Pass, near the Oregon border, is home to the largest deposit of lithium in the United States. Supporters of the mine say it could produce up to 66,000 tons per year of lithium carbonate, a component in rechargeable batteries, which car and truck manufacturers can use to build millions of solar-powered and electric cars over the next five decades, buttressing an essential component of President Biden’s plan to reverse the progress of climate change. And yet it poses plenty of its own risks: according to the EPA, waste tailings from the mine could leave traces of uranium, mercury, and arsenic in the local watershed, where they’d linger for the next three centuries. Regardless of whether a private, for-profit entity like Nevada Lithium is acting with the best of intentions, any attempt to dig lithium out of the ground is likely to make a mess.
Environment104.1 WIKY

Snap to cut emissions, achieves carbon neutrality in new climate strategy

(Reuters) – Snap Inc on Monday announced a climate strategy to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, purchase 100% renewable energy and remain carbon neutral after offsetting emissions dating back to its launch. The plan, which the owner of photo messaging app Snapchat detailed in its annual “CitizenSnap” report on social...
EnvironmentPhys.org

Greenhouse gases and aerosol emissions are lengthening and intensifying droughts

Greenhouse gases and aerosol pollution emitted by human activities are responsible for increases in the frequency, intensity and duration of droughts around the world, according to researchers at the University of California, Irvine. In a study published recently in Nature Communications, scientists in UCI's Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering...
EconomyGreenBiz

Calculating the carbon footprint of circular strategies

The intuitive link between climate change, carbon emissions and the circular economy is relatively straightforward: If we more efficiently make higher-quality things, use them for longer and preserve valuable resources within our industrial systems, we will lighten the environmental load and limit the need for unchecked, emissions-intensive primary production and the associated impact of shorter material lifecycles.
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

Kao Is Aiming to Reduce Its CO2 Emissions to Zero by 2040, and to Be Carbon Negative by 2050

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2021-- Kao Corporation (TOKYO:4452) has set new targets for realizing a decarbonized society and is aiming to reduce its carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions to zero by 2040, and become a carbon negative company by 2050. Consequently, Kao is now seeking to upgrade the 2.0°C target certification it was awarded by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) *1 in 2019 to 1.5°C. It has also signed up to the “Business Ambition for 1.5°C” initiative, which was launched by the UN Global Compact, the SBTi, and We Mean Business. This is a corporate pledge for businesses to set science-based targets aligned with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C instead of 2.0°C. In addition, Kao is aiming to join RE100, an international program which brings together hundreds of large businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity.
Sciencegloballandscapesforum.org

How many people care about biodiversity and nature loss? Hundreds of millions and counting

The past couple of years have seen a wave of reports on Earth’s biodiversity and its dire state, finding that 1 million species are under threat of extinction and that populations of monitored animals have declined 68 percent since 1970. But how much are these scientific findings making it through to the zeitgeist? Are their numbers changing how much people care?
Advocacygoodmenproject.com

Ocean Research Plan Seeks to Preserve Seas’ Wealth

Humans need urgently to invest in ocean research and protection. In return, the ocean could repay them handsomely, by soaking up atmospheric carbon, delivering huge amounts of renewable energy, providing six times more sustainable seafood, creating millions of jobs and generating trillions in economic benefits. The oceans cover 70% of...
Environmentpullingcorksandforks.com

Earthly Labs helps SanTan Brewing Co. reduce carbon dioxide emissions

Chandler’s SanTan Brewing Co. is doing its part to have less of an impact on our environment and plans to reduce its carbon dioxide (CO2) output by half every year. In order to accomplish this they’ve partnered with Earthly Labs to capture and re-use the CO2 they use. They’ve also installed a nitrogen generator to purify the air and eliminate the CO2 when producing aluminum cans, kegs and tanks at its production facility. These 2 machines will the brewery reduce 500 metric tons of CO2 it produces.
Energy IndustryNewswise

Corn ethanol reduces carbon footprint, greenhouse gases

Newswise — A study conducted by researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory reveals that the use of corn ethanol is reducing the carbon footprint and diminishing greenhouse gases. The study, recently published in Biofuels, Bioproducts and Biorefining, analyzes corn ethanol production in the United States...
Grocery & Supermaketkentonbee.com

With the click of a button: How Tops Friendly Markets is reducing iits carbon footprint

Two companies separated by the U.S.-Canadian border have teamed up in an effort to divert food from landfills in a cost-efficient and sustainable way. Tops Friendly Markets has partnered with the Canadian based company Flashfood in an attempt to reduce its carbon footprint. Tops Public and Media Relations Manager Kathleen Sautter says since partnering with Flashfood, it has “blossomed into […]
HealthFuturity

Nature can boost health of people in cities

Your local city park may improve your health, according to a new study. The research shows how access to nature in cities increases physical activity, and therefore, overall health. Lack of physical activity in the US results in $117 billion a year in related health care costs and leads to...
Environmentapi.org

Climate Action Framework: Strategies for a Lower-Carbon Future

President Biden has committed the U.S. to bold reductions in economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, nearly doubling our nation’s previously determined target. Policy experts have emphasized that we will need natural gas and oil to achieve these climate ambitions. For example, Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy, whose...
Energy Industryarxiv.org

A Guide to Reducing Carbon Emissions through Data Center Geographical Load Shifting

Recent computing needs have lead technology companies to develop large scale, highly optimized data centers. These data centers represent large loads on electric power networks which have the unique flexibility to shift load both geographically and temporally. This paper focuses on how data centers can use their geographic load flexibility to reduce carbon emissions through clever interactions with electricity markets. Because electricity market clearing accounts for congestion and power flow physics in the electric grid, the carbon emissions associated with electricity use varies between (potentially geographically close) locations. Using our knowledge about this process, we propose a new and improved metric to guide geographic load shifting, which we refer to as the locational marginal carbon emission $\lambda_{\text{CO}_2}$. We compare this and three other shifting metrics on their ability to reduce carbon emissions and generation costs throughout the course of a year. Our analysis demonstrates that $\lambda_{\text{CO}_2}$ is more effective in reducing carbon emissions than more commonly proposed metrics that do not account for the specifics of the power grid.
ScienceScience Now

Balancing conservation priorities for nature and for people in Europe

You are currently viewing the abstract. There is an urgent need to protect key areas for biodiversity and nature’s contributions to people (NCP). However, different values of nature are rarely considered together in conservation planning. Here, we explore potential priority areas in Europe for biodiversity (all terrestrial vertebrates) and a set of cultural and regulating NCP while considering demand for these NCP. We quantify the spatial overlap between these priorities and their performance in representing different values of nature. We show that different priorities rarely coincide, except in certain irreplaceable ecosystems. Notably, priorities for biodiversity better represent NCP than the reverse. Theoretically, protecting an extra 5% of land has the potential to double conservation gains for biodiversity while also maintaining some essential NCP, leading to co-benefits for both nature and people.
Lifestyletravelnewsasia.com

Air Canada Working with YEG to Reduce Carbon Emissions

The YEG-Air Canada Sustainability Partnership aims to reduce the carbon impact of air travel with both organizations working together to test emerging green technologies at YEG's Airport City Sustainability Campus, an ecosystem that YEG created to foster environmental innovation. The YEG-Air Canada Sustainability Partnership will focus on initiatives that promote...