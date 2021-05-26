Similar states of activity identified in supermassive and stellar mass black holes

Annalisa Pillepich, Dylan Nelson, Nhut Truong, Rainer Weinberger, Ignacio Martin-Navarro, Volker Springel, Sandy M. Faber, Lars Hernquist. The TNG50 cosmological simulation produces X-ray emitting bubbles, shells, and cavities in the circumgalactic gas above and below the stellar disks of Milky Way- and Andromeda-like galaxies with morphological features reminiscent of the eROSITA and Fermi bubbles in the Galaxy. Two-thirds of the 198 MW/M31 analogues simulated within TNG50 and inspected at z=0 show one or more large-scale, coherent features of over-pressurized gas that impinge into the gaseous halo. Some of the galaxies include a succession of bubbles or shells of increasing size, ranging from a few to many tens of kpc in height. These are prominent in gas pressure, X-ray emission and gas temperature, and often exhibit sharp boundaries indicative of shocks with typical Mach numbers of 2-4. The gas in the bubbles outflows with maximum (95th pctl) radial velocities of 100-1500 km/s. Across our sample, the bubbles expand with speeds as high as 1000-2000 km/s (about 1-2 kpc/Myr), but with a great diversity and with larger bubbles expanding at slower speeds. The bubble gas is typically at 10^6.4-7.2 K temperatures and is enriched to metallicities of 0.5-2 solar. In TNG50, the bubbles are a manifestation of episodic kinetic energy injections from the supermassive black holes at the galaxy centers that accrete at low Eddington ratios. According to TNG50, X-ray, and possibly gamma-ray, bubbles similar to those observed in the Milky Way should be a frequent feature of disk-like galaxies prior to, or on the verge of, being quenched. They should be within the grasp of eROSITA with a few ks observations of the local Universe.