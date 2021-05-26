Similar states of activity identified in supermassive and stellar mass black holes

Aklant K. Bhowmick, Laura Blecha, Paul Torrey, Luke Zoltan Kelley, Mark Vogelsberger, Kaitlyn Kosciw, Dylan Nelson, Rainer Weinberger, Lars Hernquist. Deciphering the formation of supermassive black holes~(SMBHs) is a key science goal for upcoming observational facilities. In most theoretical channels proposed so far, the seed formation depends crucially on local gas conditions. We systematically characterize the impact of a range of gas based black hole seeding prescriptions on SMBH populations using cosmological simulations. Seeds of mass $M_{\mathrm{seed}}\sim 10^3-10^{6}~M_{\odot}/h$ are placed in halos that exceed critical thresholds for star-forming, metal-poor gas mass and halo mass (defined as $\tilde{M}_{\mathrm{sf,mp}}$ and $\tilde{M}_{\mathrm{h}}$, respectively, in units of $M_{\mathrm{seed}}$). We quantify the impact of these parameters on the properties of $z\geq7$ SMBHs. Lower seed masses produce much higher BH merger rates (by factors of $\sim10$ and $\sim1000$ at $z\sim7$ and $z\sim15$, respectively). For fixed seed mass, we find that $\tilde{M}_{\mathrm{h}}$ has the strongest impact on the BH population at high redshift ($z\gtrsim15$, where a factor of 10 increase in $\tilde{M}_{\mathrm{h}}$ suppresses merger rates by $\gtrsim 100$). At lower redshift ($z\lesssim15$), we find that $\tilde{M}_{\mathrm{sf,mp}}$ has a larger impact on the BH population. Increasing $\tilde{M}_{\mathrm{sf,mp}}$ from $5-150$ suppresses the merger rates by factors of $\sim8$ at $z\sim7-15$. This suggests that the seeding criteria explored here could leave distinct imprints on the redshift distribution of LISA merger rates. In contrast, AGN luminosity functions are much less sensitive to seeding criteria, varying by factors $\lesssim2-3$ within the seed parameters we have explored. Such variations will be challenging to probe even with future sensitive instruments such as Lynx or JWST. Overall, our systematic parameter study provides a useful benchmark for development of seed models for large-volume cosmological simulations.