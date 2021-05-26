Tatuaje Ships Fausto The Old Man and the C
The new Fausto The Old Man and the C from Tatuaje has begun shipping to retailers, according to Pete Johnson, who shared the news via his social media channels on Wednesday. Like the original Tatuaje The Old Man and the C that debuted in August 2012 and used the company’s Private Reserve blend, more commonly referred to as the Tatuaje Black Label, each individual coffin of the Fausto The Old Man and the C is a combination of a culebra and a 7 1/2 x 38 lancero, making for a total of four cigars in each set. Each set has an MSRP of $35, with a total of 10,000 coffins produced divided into 1,000 cases of 10 coffins.halfwheel.com