Tatuaje Ships Fausto The Old Man and the C

By Patrick Lagreid
halfwheel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Fausto The Old Man and the C from Tatuaje has begun shipping to retailers, according to Pete Johnson, who shared the news via his social media channels on Wednesday. Like the original Tatuaje The Old Man and the C that debuted in August 2012 and used the company’s Private Reserve blend, more commonly referred to as the Tatuaje Black Label, each individual coffin of the Fausto The Old Man and the C is a combination of a culebra and a 7 1/2 x 38 lancero, making for a total of four cigars in each set. Each set has an MSRP of $35, with a total of 10,000 coffins produced divided into 1,000 cases of 10 coffins.

Honolulu, HI

Tatuaje T110 (2021)

Tatuaje T110 (2021)

Even in a sea made up of some of Tatuaje Cigars’ most legendary releases spanning from 2006 to 2009, the T110 stands out. When it was first released in July 2009, the T110 was a limited edition, exclusive release for R. Field Wine Co. in Honolulu, Hawaii consisting of only 200 boxes of 25 cigars, measuring 4 3/8 x 52. That blend—made up of a mostly ligero blend of tobaccos grown in the Jalapa and Estelí regions of Nicaragua—was an updated version of an unreleased prototype that Tatuaje owner Pete Johnson dubbed the “Thermonuclear,” a cigar that was made somewhat jokingly due to how strong it was. In fact, the origin of the T110 can be found when you break down its name: the “T” in “T110” stands for the aforementioned “Thermonuclear” while the “110” indicates length of the cigar in millimeters.
