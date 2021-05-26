Tatuaje Ships Fausto The Old Man and the C

Even in a sea made up of some of Tatuaje Cigars’ most legendary releases spanning from 2006 to 2009, the T110 stands out. When it was first released in July 2009, the T110 was a limited edition, exclusive release for R. Field Wine Co. in Honolulu, Hawaii consisting of only 200 boxes of 25 cigars, measuring 4 3/8 x 52. That blend—made up of a mostly ligero blend of tobaccos grown in the Jalapa and Estelí regions of Nicaragua—was an updated version of an unreleased prototype that Tatuaje owner Pete Johnson dubbed the “Thermonuclear,” a cigar that was made somewhat jokingly due to how strong it was. In fact, the origin of the T110 can be found when you break down its name: the “T” in “T110” stands for the aforementioned “Thermonuclear” while the “110” indicates length of the cigar in millimeters.