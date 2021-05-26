Juilliard criticized for lack of diversity and "slavery" workshop

NEW YORK – Juilliard has received a grant of $233,000 from the Leon Levy Foundation for digitization of its historic archival materials, including scrapbooks, production photos, and concert programs to make them more accessible for educational and research purposes. Juilliard’s collection of 60 scrapbooks documenting the school’s history from 1905 onward is currently preserved on microfilm and will be transferred to a more accessible medium, as will more than 70,000 historic photos, including many from its history of dance, drama, and opera productions, and accompanying programs that can currently only be viewed by visiting the Juilliard campus. Digitizing these materials will allow students, faculty, and visiting scholars to be able to access this rich content and Juilliard to share it broadly through its website and in its public spaces. The project is expected to be completed within two years.