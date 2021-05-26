Cancel
Algona, IA

Housing Rehab Grants Available

By Brian Wilson
 15 days ago

–The City of Algona is offering six homeowners who meet income guidelines the chance to get nearly $25,000 to rehab the exterior of their home. Deputy City Administrator Barb Smith tells KLGA News the funding comes from the federally supported Community Development Block Grant program. Smith says the funding is...

