Guthrie County school districts are offering a free summer lunch program. Panorama schools provide weekly meals for children 18 and younger. Breakfast and lunch grab and go pickups are every Wednesday from 11-11:30am at the Bagley Community Center, the shelter house in Jamaica, the Memorial Park in Yale, in Linden next to the post office and the west side of the secondary building in Panora. The program is available now through August 4th. If you want to be included, email Bob Rogers with Panorama at Bob Rogers at bob.rogers@panorama.k12.ia.us.