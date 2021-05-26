Zoopsychologist Tatiana Kulikova Debunks 13 Of The Most Common Myths About Cats And All Cat Parents Should Read It

Cats will usually figure out how to use a litter box without any training from their people. That's because of their natural instincts to bury waste in sand or earth, hiding their scent as a protective behavior. But when a cat goes potty outside of the litter box—or even avoids it entirely to relieve themselves wherever they are at any given moment—it poses a health and safety risk to the rest of the household. So, why does this happen and how can we prevent it? We asked veterinary experts for their weigh-in and here's what they had to say.