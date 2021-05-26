5-star class of 2022 power forward Sadraque Nganga includes Kentucky in top 11

There’s no Kentucky offer yet, but it’ll be tough to turn down if it does come through. On Tuesday night, class of 2022 five-star power forward Sadraque Nganga cut down his list of preferred college destinations to a top 11 and the Kentucky Wildcats made the cut, according to Tipton Edits. Joining the ‘Cats in the top 11 for the 6-foot-9, 205-pound big are Memphis, Arizona State, Georgia, Oklahoma, St. Mary’s, Illinois, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, and Auburn.