newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

5-star class of 2022 power forward Sadraque Nganga includes Kentucky in top 11

By Kentucky Sports Radio
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no Kentucky offer yet, but it’ll be tough to turn down if it does come through. On Tuesday night, class of 2022 five-star power forward Sadraque Nganga cut down his list of preferred college destinations to a top 11 and the Kentucky Wildcats made the cut, according to Tipton Edits. Joining the ‘Cats in the top 11 for the 6-foot-9, 205-pound big are Memphis, Arizona State, Georgia, Oklahoma, St. Mary’s, Illinois, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, and Auburn.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
City
Auburn, KY
Local
Kentucky College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Wildcats#College#Tipton Edits#Memphis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
Related
Georgia Statewymt.com

Georgia transfer commits to Kentucky

(WYMT) - Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced his transfer to Kentucky. Wheeler chose the Cats over LSU, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Wheeler averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while starting 25 of 26 games for the Bulldogs as a sophomore last season.
Georgia StateKU Sports

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler picks Kentucky

Monday afternoon, on a live podcast with Jeff Goodman and The Field of 68 Media Network, Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler orally committed to Kentucky. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound point guard chose the Wildcats over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State. Asked by Goodman what made the difference, Wheeler, who led the SEC...
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

What Sahvir Wheeler’s commitment means for Kentucky

Georgia point guard transfer Sahvir Wheeler is a Wildcat, committing to the Kentucky basketball program today over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State, among numerous other offers. Wheeler, a second-team All-SEC honoree last year, heads to Lexington as the conference leader in assists (7.4 per contest) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.68) in 2020-21. On the year, the newest Wildcat averaged 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game as a sophomore, with his point, assist and steal averages all leading the team.
Kansas StateCBS Sports

Ranking college basketball's top committed transfers: Sahvir Wheeler picks Kentucky over LSU, Kansas

Kentucky's roster remake continued on Monday when the Wildcats landed a commitment from former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler. The 5-foot-10 former four-star prospect chose UK over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State after ranking fifth nationally in assists per game at 7.4 last season. Wheeler also averaged 14 points per game for the Bulldogs in the 2020-21 season despite shooting just 22.5% from 3-point range.
Kentucky StatePosted by
WGAU

Wheeler chooses Kentucky

ATHENS — Sahvir Wheeler has chosen to follow in the footsteps of basketball greats at traditional powerhouse Kentucky after leading Georgia to a 14-12 record (7-11 SEC) and setting a single-season program record for assists. The 5-foot-8 point guard joins a loaded Wildcats’ program that includes TyTy Washington, the No....
Kentucky StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach Cal Reacts To Kentucky’s Latest Transfer Addition

The Kentucky men’s basketball program added a talented facilitator from the transfer portal on Monday afternoon, with a commitment from Sahvir Wheeler. Almost nobody was as excited as head coach John Calipari. The Wildcats took advantage of the new rule adopted by the SEC that allows a one-time, intraconference transfer...
Kentucky Statekentuckysportsradio.com

Sources Say Podcast Ep. 101: Sahvir Wheeler commits to KENTUCKY!

KSR’s Jack Pilgrim is joined by Shawn Smith of Go Big Blue Country for episode 101 to discuss Sahvir Wheeler’s commitment to Kentucky and what it means for the program moving forward. Among the highlights:. Wheeler chooses UK over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State. How did we get to this...
Kentucky Statewamc.org

Baffert Suspended By NYRA As Kentucky Derby Win Hangs In Balance

Embattled Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended by the New York Racing Association. It comes as the Baffert-trained Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby victory faces scrutiny following a failed drug test. Baffert denies wrongdoing. A second test result is forthcoming for Medina Spirit, who was allowed to run...