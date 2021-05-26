Kentucky preparing for full capacity at Kroger Field for 2021 SEC football season
LEXINGTON - Kroger Field is expected to look closer to normal this fall. Just less than two weeks after Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state's COVID-19 restrictions would end on June 11, allowing venues to resume 100% capacity, UK confirmed Wednesday it was planning for a "return to its traditional gameday environment" for the 2021 football season. That plan includes full capacity at Kroger Field.www.chatsports.com