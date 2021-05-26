newsbreak-logo
Kentucky State

Full capacity expected at Kroger Field for 2021 Kentucky football season

By Nation of Blue
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky Athletics Department plans to open Kroger Field to full capacity for football games this fall, beginning with UK’s season opener against ULM on Sept. 4. Fans can also expect many other popular activities and traditions to return this fall. Based on updated guidance from local and national authorities and current information available, UK intends to return to its traditional gameday environment for the 2021 campaign.

