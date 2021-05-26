Rebecca Miksa named as new Athletic Department Executive Secretary
Please welcome Rebecca Miksa to Lorain City Schools! She will begin next week as the new Athletic Department Executive Secretary. Rebecca brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Lorain City Schools Athletic Department. She is a graduate of the University of Akron where she received a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science. Her prior professional experiences include Athletic Department Secretary, Assistant Athletic Director, and she most recently was the Interim Athletic Director at Open Door Christian Schools.lorainathletics.org