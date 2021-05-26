Cancel
Who will be UK’s starting QB? Athlon Sports picks Levis

By Kentucky Sports Radio
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsk three different people about UK’s quarterback of the future and you may get three different answers. Joey Gatewood is the popular pick among anyone lucky enough to attend UK’s super-secret spring practices. The consensus is Gatewood would’ve been the starter if UK had to play a game last month, and that the second-year hometown kid Beau Allen wasn’t far behind, if behind at all in the longer term projections. Still young and underdeveloped, Allen is only 16 months removed from Lexington Catholic High School.

Kentucky State

Will Levis is on Kentucky’s campus

The long wait is over. Will Levis is in Lexington. The University of Kentucky confirmed to KSR that the quarterback has made it to campus in preparation of summer workouts. Mark Stoops’ team is currently on a brief hiatus, returning to action in June. Levis graduated with a degree in finance from Penn State last week.
College Sports

Athlon Sports reveals 2021 All-SEC Team selections

Way early Pre-Season All-SEC selections with 1st through 4th Team. Arkansas lands 7 in this article. I think they missed at least one guy that should have been named. Edit: I removed the link going through SDS because they left out the Third Team selections. Here is the direct link to the Athlon article which includes all teams.
College Sports

Athlon Sports' 2021 College Football Preview Magazines Available for Purchase Online

The college football season is scheduled to kick off on Aug. 28, but it's never too early to start preparing for the season ahead. The Athlon Sports 2021 National College Football Annual and SEC Football preview are both available for purchase online and will hit newsstands around the country on May 25. No source will have you better prepared for the upcoming season.
The Daily Citizen

Dalton RB Gibbs named preseason All-ACC by Athlon Sports

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs, a Dalton High School graduate, has been named first team preseason All-ACC by Athlon Sports. Gibbs, in his first year at Georgia Tech in 2020 after starring at Dalton, rushed for 460 yards and four touchdowns and caught 24 passes for 303 yards and three scores while playing in seven games. Gibbs was a focal point of the Yellow Jackets' offense despite battling injuries during his freshman season.
FanBuzz

Auburn’s Future Starting QB is a Playmaking Machine

For the foreseeable future, Bo Nix is the starting quarterback for the Auburn Tigers. His spot is likely untouchable until he leaves, too. A backup and future plan is always needed, however, and former head coach Gus Malzahn made sure to land another signal caller with game-changing potential in his final football recruiting class.
Grand Forks, ND

Otis Weah earns Athlon Sports FCS All-America selection

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – It's a hat trick for redshirt sophomore running back Otis Weah, as the Moorhead, Minn., native was selected to the Athlon Sports FCS All-America Team on Tuesday morning. This is the third All-America honor for Weah this season, becoming only the third player in UND's Division...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Athlon Sports names 8 Tigers to post-spring All-SEC team

In the past, we had to wait almost all summer long to first see the predictions for the Athlon Sports and Lindy’s of the world when the magazines hit the book shelves. Not anymore as the Internet has changed that for some time now. Athlon Sports is on top of the conferences after spring practice concluded by releasing post-spring all conference teams including the SEC in which eight Auburn Tigers have made the list.
NFL

Eagles' Jalen Hurts Ranked NFL's Second-Worst Starting QB

Former player says Hurts is NFL's second-worst QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Barring a dramatic trade for Deshaun Watson or another "big move," Jalen Hurts will be starting for the Eagles in Week 1 against the Falcons. Eagles fans seem ready to let Hurts try to prove he...
College Sports

UK players named to Athlon preseason teams

It’s now less than 100 days to the start of the college football season, but Athlon Sports has five Kentucky Wildcats named to their preseason teams. Offensive lineman Darrian Kinnard is named to Athlon’s First Team SEC offense with defensive lineman Josh Paschal named to the second team defense. Safety Yusef Corker is named to the third team defense with linebacker DeAndre Square named to the fourth team defense with punt returner Josh Ali named fourth team specialist. Kentucky opens the 2021 season September 4th hosting Louisana Monroe at Kroger Field.
College Sports

Six Panthers Projected to Earn All-ACC Honors by Athlon Sports

Last season, Pitt had seven players earn All-Conference honors. On Thursday morning, Athlon Sports released their 2021 All-ACC team predictions, and on the four teams, six Panthers received a nod to be recognized. None cracked the first team, but Pitt had two players in each of the second, third, and fourth.
College Sports

Athlon Sports predicts UK vs. WVU in the Liberty Bowl

Athlon Sports Communications, Athlon, Liberty Bowl, West Virginia Mountaineers football, Neal Brown, Southeastern Conference. Athlon Sports dropped its College Football Preview on newsstands nationwide today and there is a ton of information to digest for college football fans. For instance, in Athlon’s 2021 Bowl Projections, the publication predicts Kentucky will...
FanSided

Notre Dame Football: TE position is more than just Michael Mayer

While Notre Dame Football has a star at tight end Michael Mayer, he is not the only exciting player at the position group in 2021. The Notre Dame Football team has question marks up and down their roster, but who will be their top tight end is not one of them. Michael Mayer was outstanding as a true freshman this past season, and he will lead a position group that is much more than just the man at the top of the depth chart.
College Sports

LSU Football: Athlon Sports ranks Tigers in top 20

LSU Football QB Myles BrennanMandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports. LSU football could easily end up being a top-five team in 2021. But they’ll have to pass quite a few teams to get there. LSU almost certainly isn’t going to be ranked in the preseason top 10 by anyone, thanks...
247Sports

Where LSU and opponents are ranked with Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports dropped its Top 25 for the 2021 campaign in its magazine that hit newsstands earlier this week. The publication sees LSU rebounding from last year’s 5-5 finish, ranking Ed Orgeron’s team No. 17. One note on the rankings is they are not projections entering the season. Instead, they...
NFL

100-Day Bulldog Countdown: 97 Days - Former No. 97 DL Josh Boyd

Uncertainty covered football season back in the summer of 2020 as, for many months, many didn’t know if there would even be a season. The SEC ultimately pushed the season back but got a full year in despite cancelled games and postponements as well as half empty stadiums. 2021 is going to bring back a sense of normalcy, however.
247Sports

CBS Sports overreaction: Jayden Daniels is Pac-12's best QB

Jayden Daniels is pretty much the face of Arizona State football. Heading into his third season, Daniels is in position to give the Sun Devils a chance at the Pac-12 title this year. There are some talented quarterbacks in the Pac-12 other than Daniels, such as USC’s Kedon Slovis, but...