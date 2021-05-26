Confusing and daring: Promising Young Woman isn’t the movie you think

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, May 28, and Saturday, May 29. All times are Eastern. Plan B (Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): “Directed by Natalie Morales, Plan B centers on high school besties Sunny (Kuhoo Verma) and Lupe (Victoria Moroles) and their hunt for the morning-after pill. What should be a simple trip to the pharmacy gets more complicated when they’re turned away under South Dakota’s ‘conscience clause’—a real-life law that allows pharmacists to refuse to dispense emergency-contraception drugs if they are morally or religiously opposed to them. The regressive policy sends straitlaced Sunny and slacker Lupe on a madcap journey to Planned Parenthood. And since the nearest clinic is over three hours away, that leaves plenty of time for some raucous, R-rated pit stops en route.” Read Caroline Siede’s review of this film here. The cast also includes Michael Provost, Myha’la Herrold, Jolly Abraham, Mason Cook, Edi Patterson, Moses Storm, Rachel Dratch.