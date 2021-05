Principal Patrick Deane responds to the ongoing violence and the importance of supporting the community. The current conflict in the Middle East and in particular, the violence in the Gaza Strip, is cause for concern around the world. At Queen’s, there are many people affected and many more that are watching anxiously to see if this conflict can be resolved quickly without any further loss of life. This is a deeply troubling situation fraught with complexities. The university is committed to ensuring that the situation does not polarize our community. Recent social media posts by the Queen’s Journal have been the subject of controversy. The Queen’s Journal is a student run newspaper under the direction of the Alma Mater Society and as such, is independent of the university. Support for the Journal is provided by student fees which are to be collected to support the overall operations of the publication.