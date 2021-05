New Orleans Saints president Dennis Lauscha said Sunday that he believes every seat will be filled for every home game in the 73,000-seat Superdome in 2021. "I 100 percent expect full attendance, and everyone rockin' and rollin' and cheering our team on to victory. Absolutely," Lauscha told the team website, noting the importance of vaccinations in the Q-and-A interview, published on the nine-year anniversary of him being named president of the organization.