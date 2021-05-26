newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Thor’ vs. ‘Wonder Woman’: Why One Works and One Doesn’t

By ScreenCrush Staff
Posted by 
94.1 KRNA
94.1 KRNA
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thor and Wonder Woman occupy very similar places in the Marvel and DC cinematic universes. They are both stories of god-like beings from cultures that are both ancient and highly advanced. They come to live among mortals on Earth, and learn much from their time among us. Each hero has comic sidekicks, magical weapons forged by their people, and jokes about how they are fish out of water. (Wonder Woman has never worn a dress before! Thor loves coffee!) Both movies’ villains are the heroes’ brothers — both villains even spend most of the movie in an elaborate disguise — who want to start cataclysmic wars in order to seize ultimate power for themselves.

krna.com
94.1 KRNA

94.1 KRNA

Cedar Rapids, IA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.1 KRNA plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Heroes#Screencrush#Comic Sidekicks#Magical Weapons#God Like Beings#Earth#Mortals#Cataclysmic Wars#Ultimate Power#Dress#Cultures#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Wonder Woman
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesSlate

Cruella Shouldn’t Work, but It Mostly Does

It was easy to root against Cruella de Vil in the 1961 One Hundred and One Dalmatians: She was mean and vain and, more importantly, totally unrepentant about slaughtering puppies. The new movie Cruella, directed by I, Tonya filmmaker Craig Gillespie and out this Friday in theaters and on Disney+, purports to explain how she became the “inhuman beast” we know from her theme song, and the results are mixed. On the one hand, it’s fabulous-looking fun, and thankfully not the Joker-but-a-woman story the trailers seemed to suggest. On the other, the story (written by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, with Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis receiving story credit) is clownishly slipshod, and can’t let go of the idea that this dog-murderer must be likable. In other words, despite being a villain origin story, Cruella is afraid of making its central character a villain.
MoviesMovieWeb

James Wan's Secret Ingredient for Successful Horror? He Doesn't Have One

James Wan has always proven that he has a gift for storytelling with his list of films in the horror genre. Comparatively, I'm sure we can all think of a time when we watched an unexpected low-budgeted horror film or book by which we found ourselves bored by how lackluster everything about it was. The terrible storytelling, the awful two-dimensional characters, or even the sound effects that didn't lead to anything. Hopefully, a little helpful advice from the infamous horror director James Wan, can help encourage anyone out there struggling with their projects.
Moviesgamerevolution.com

Why a Joker sequel doesn’t need to happen

While it hasn’t yet been confirmed by Warner Bros., it seems certain that Joker 2 is in development, with director Todd Phillips and star Joaquin Phoenix probably returning. The Joker sequel would likely follow up the events of the acclaimed 2019 movie, although since the news broke, fans are adamant that a new Joker movie doesn’t need to happen and there are many other major DC Comics villains who deserve a feature instead.
Visual ArtComicBook

Marvel Artist Carves Infinity Gauntlet From Pencil Tip

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone to new heights over the past few years, with blockbuster films and buzzworthy new Disney+ series arriving pretty regularly. The past decade-plus of films became known as the "Infinity Saga", with a series of stories concerning the Infinity Stones, culminating in the two-film epic of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The two films turned the Infinity Gauntlet into a household name — and now it's inspired some epic fan-made tributes. Reddit user TOLDart recently shared their take on the gauntlet, which is carved entirely into the tip of a pencil.
MoviesPosted by
Cars 108

The MCU vs. The SnyderVerse: The Real Difference Between the Franchises

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe — the “SnyderVerse” to its close, personal friends — have a lot in common. They’re both sprawling, multi-franchise film sagas drawn from decades of comic books and featuring the adventures of colorful superheroes as they fend off warmongering conquerers from alien worlds. Despite their strong basic similarities, though, the tone, look, and feel of these movies are so different — differences that can all be traced back to the filmmakers who are making them, producer Kevin Feige and director Zack Snyder, respectively.
MoviesGizmodo

RIP Paul Soles, the Original Voice of Spider-Man

Peter Parker’s status as one of the most iconic superheroes of the western canon has meant that, as he web-slinged his way out of the comics medium and into alternate formats, many writers, actors, and voice artists have leant their interpretation as to who Spider-Man is. But now, one of the first to do so outside comics has sadly passed away.
MoviesInverse

Avengers: Endgame theory reveals how one hero already created the

Iron Man died so everyone could live. The Avengers: Endgame hero sacrificed his life in order to save the rest of the universe from Thanos and his minions. But is that all he did with his all-powerful snap or is it possible Tony Stark's final actions were even bigger than we realize? So big, in fact, that they pave the way toward mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
Entertainmentwegotthiscovered.com

Sony Boss Teases Spider-Man And Venom Crossover

Most of us are operating under the assumption that one of the major reasons Sony agreed to extend their working relationship with Marvel Studios, despite initially pulling Tom Holland out of Kevin Feige’s franchise to the shock and fury of fans everywhere, was that the actor would be contractually obliged to show up in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Spider-Man Fans Think No Way Home’s Trailer Might Arrive Tomorrow

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. As far as Marvel comics heroes go, Spider-Man is one of the most popular by far. As such, Peter Parker has been adapted for films a number of times. Tom Holland is the current live-action version of the beloved hero, and fans can’t wait to see him return to the MCU in Jon Watts’ threequel No Way Home. And some folks out there think the threequel’s trailer might finally arrive tomorrow.
MoviesTechRadar

The MCU ensemble movie era has arrived – and that’s a good thing

How do you top Avengers: Endgame? The final film in Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga was not only the highest-grossing movie of all time (until Avatar reclaimed that spot in March), but also a superhero ensemble movie 11 years in the making. Ordinarily, a movie like Endgame would be the proverbial...