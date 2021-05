Finding the appropriate time to leave behind the unforgettable moments that you experienced in your home is sometimes stressful, but it's always the time to move forward to get a new investment. Statistics in Las Vegas real estate show that the average family is ready to jump into a new home almost every 5 years, so how you interview the best candidate is going to help you to sell your most valuable asset and move to the next step of finding your next "dream home." Here is some advice for you: