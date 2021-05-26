Midsize Moves: A New Office in Ohio, a Privacy Expert in Baltimore
A team of four attorneys from Frost Brown Todd are joining Bricker & Eckler‘s new Warren County, Ohio, office. According to a press release from the firm, two of the new hires—Ben Yoder and Austin Musser—join as partners. Yoder works with Ohio townships providing general counsel, land use and zoning, and real estate litigation services. Musser handles land use planning and zoning, real estate leasing and purchasing, development and redevelopment projects, eminent domain, public bidding and construction contracting, and dispute resolution.www.law.com