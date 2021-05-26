Any-G To LTE: The Top Five Considerations For Migrating To 4G, 5G And Beyond

Are your customers requesting that their data be stored in one or many clouds? You’re not alone. With the new push to all things digital and needing to support an enterprise that is mostly WFH, it’s no surprise that our world is increasingly cloud-centric and sometimes agnostic. Everyone’s keeping data on the cloud – but keeping that data safe is not as easy as it appears. MSSP’s have an opportunity to provide best practices in supporting their customers cloud migration as well as operational efficiency and increased control of managing their customers’ data. In this article, we’ll break down the five challenges your enterprise customers must consider when migrating sensitive data to a cloud service provider (CSP).