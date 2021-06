One of my mentors would say, “there is only one way to know, by doing it”. Every time I have self-doubt, I would ask my mentor if I should do something or explore an opportunity, thinking it might be too big or if I would be successful. He would always tell me there is only one way to find out. Having coaches and mentors encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone and explore new ventures. On the other hand, it has made me realize the importance of embracing failure and learning from it to grow.