Zack Snyder has become somewhat of a well-known, well-named director. He’s been luckier than most (and more unfortunate than most at the same time). 2021 has proven to be the year of Snyder has his Justice League movie released to not only good reviews, but to big numbers as well. And with Army of the Dead being his next big franchise, many are wondering how it will turn out. This isn’t just a film he directed. He wrote it, produced it, and shot it himself. And with two prequels coming over the next two years, it’s clear Netflix is not only going all Snyder, but they’re going all in on this franchise as well. But the biggest question is is: is it worth it?