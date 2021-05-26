Columbia police chief: Officer-involved shooting suspect dies

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia police Chief Geoff Jones said during a press conference at 5 p.m. the 38-year-old victim in the officer-involved shooting has died.

Chief Jones said the victim was armed and police were looking for the man because of parole violations.

Chief Jones says there will be two investigations.

The first investigation will be through the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers will have a criminal investigation at the officer-involved shooting at the Petro Mart at Stadium and Ash.

The other investigation will be by Columbia Police Department's internal affairs.

Boone County Joint Communications sent out the alert at 2:44 p.m.

An ABC 17 News crew on scene is reporting the gas station has been closed off and police tape is up closing off the gas pumps.

