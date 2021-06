Effective: 2021-05-08 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Camden; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Northwestern Burlington; Southeastern Burlington Scattered Showers This Afternoon May Contain Small Hail Scattered showers are expected across the region this afternoon and may contain small hail, mostly around pea size. There may also be a few embedded rumbles of thunder. Showers will diminish early this evening.