A number of openings remain for the Northbrook Civic Foundation's second community cleanup effort of numerous spots around the village on Saturday, May 15. The Civic Foundation and Village of Northbrook will provide group safety vests, garbage bags and pickup sticks at the Civic Building, 2002 Walters Ave., from 8-10 a.m. Filled garbage bags will be picked up at the cleanup sites. People are asked to bring their own work gloves and to wear face coverings, and to return the vests and sticks to the Civic Building by 3 p.m. Saturday.