The unity and levity in the Texas House on the last day of the regular session directed toward Speaker Dade Phelan belied the political strife of the previous few days. “We always go through ups and downs, that’s the nature of the Legislature,” said state Rep. Todd Hunter, R-Corpus Christi, as the House prepared to adjourn the regular session. “But what we’re really here to tell you is: You did a great job. Thanks for being a friend to the Texas House of Representatives. Thanks for standing up for the Texas House. Thanks for bringing integrity to the Texas House.”