U.S. Presidential Scholar Nicole Chen is as genuine as she is intelligent
Cherry Creek High School graduating senior and Greenwood Village resident Nicole Yee Chen is one of three United States Presidential Scholars chosen from Colorado this year. The others are Whitney Blue from Boulder’s Fairview High School and Kayson Marler from Loveland High School. At least two students, one male and one female, are given this honor each year from every state, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and Americans abroad. The states with the largest number of presidential scholars in 2021 are California with nine, Florida with eight, and Massachusetts with seven.villagerpublishing.com