U.S. Presidential Scholar Nicole Chen is as genuine as she is intelligent

I first came across the Now You Are the Group’s Interest (NYAGI) Project, a Boulder-based non-profit, October, 2020. NYAGI caught my eye because of its distinctive mission: Educate, Empower and Elevate. Unlike much of the world’s efforts in alleviating healthcare crises, NYAGI focuses on sharing knowledge and empowering medical providers in marginalized communities. NYAGI is unique in harnessing the power of technology, like iPads and iPhones, as tools to teach ultrasound and medical diagnostic skills that can help save lives in low-income countries. We in high-income countries upgrade our phones because our old phones become “outdated.” However, in the context of NYAGI, these “outdated” technologies can be powerful, lifesaving tools. With our iPad/iPhone Saving Lives Program, we have a chance to create a meaningful solution by coming together.