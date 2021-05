COLUMBUS – Mayor Andrew Ginther’s administration is asking Columbus City Council to repeal its local mask mandate, though the city’s top health official also says unvaccinated residents should continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The state reports that 598,294 Franklin County residents – 45.44% of the total population – have gotten at least one of the vaccine doses but, with relatively high COVID activity in Columbus, even fully vaccinated individuals should continue to wear a mask as appropriate in crowds and everyone should continue to wash their hands frequently and stay home if they are sick, Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said.