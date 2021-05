Greater Performance Settings Than We’ve Ever Seen Before. Saints Row: The Third is the stand-out title in the series, so it’s a little odd that the remaster only appeared on PS4 and Xbox One earlier this month. As it turns out, the delay was because Deep Silver was getting the game ready for a free next-gen upgrade, meaning that Saints Row: The Third Remastered isn’t just coming to PS4 and Xbox One–it’s coming to PS5 and Xbox Series S|X, too. The game will also be launching for PC over Steam and GOG.com in the next few days, meaning that the rest of May is going to be a busy one for Saints Row fans. Get ready to enjoy this over-the-top homage to crime, violence, and absurdity on better console hardware than ever.