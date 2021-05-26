BONJOUR WORLD: ROOFTOP VIEW, NO PROBLEM THIS SUMMER WITH THESE AMAZING OPTIONS

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. Living is easy in this newly constructed, 3-story architectural masterpiece, boasting nearly 7,500 sqft of refined luxury. Beyond a secure and private motor court, enter in to be greeted by soaring ceilings, an expansive open floor plan leading to a formal living room, remarkable dining room, luxurious family room, and gleaming chef’s kitchen with Miele appliances - all seamlessly leading out to the private backyard oasis via massive glass pocket sliding doors. Featuring the quintessential California lifestyle amenities, this alluring estate offers 7 en-suite bedrooms, 9 total bathrooms, a wine cellar, elevator, sauna, theater, wet bar, heated pool, built-in BBQ, and unencumbered breathtaking views - catering to the ultimate entertainer. Ascend the floating staircase to discover the boundless master retreat, three tastefully designed ensuite bedrooms, and a large balcony overlooking Sunset Blvd. The impressive master suite showcases a resort-like experience with a private balcony overlooking the backyard, fireplace, and spa-like bathroom with soaking tub, walk-in shower, & glamorous walk-in closet. Perfect for indulging in the blissful California ambiance, the secluded 2,000 SqFt rooftop deck features a private & enchanting fire pit/sitting area, with unobstructed, awe-inspiring views. Luxury living continues on the lower level which boasts the large theater/lounge, sauna & gym space. Ideally located nearby Brentwoods iconic shopping & dining hub, this stunning home is moments away from LA’s finest entertainment.