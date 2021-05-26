FOR THE LOVE OF RELATIONSHIPS – Being civilized in an uncivilized world

newsbreak-logo
Family Relationships

By The Villager
 3 days ago

No matter what our age, we must have the skills necessary to engage in civilized behavior. For civilization to work, we must practice courtesy, respect and other civilized behaviors. All of us need to know that we serve our own interests best when we consider the interests of others. This is the essence of civilized behavior and the foundation for an effective society that values individuality and not collective groups. It is also the basis for personal success and achievement.

