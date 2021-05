Honorable Mayor Gibbons and Members of the City Council:. Pursuant to Section 159-11 of the North Carolina General Statutes (NCGS), Local Government Budget and Fiscal Control Act, I am pleased to submit the Recommended FY 2021-2022 Budget for your review and consideration. This document provides a financial plan for the upcoming fiscal year and was developed in accordance with the City Council’s priorities established in both the February Strategic Planning Retreat and the March Budget Retreat as well as during Council/Departmental meetings held over the past year. As we hopefully round the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic, the budget was developed with the expectation of a more “normal” year.