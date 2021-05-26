Cancel
China

PAPI Battleship Failure in 3-DMQT

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pattern of operations has hit something of a predictable routine. With the vulnerability windows of the O-EIMK constellation set to USTZ and the ADMs at or close to maximum, both sides start to ping for people around 00:00 UTC and, if a battle is going to happen, it happens in the next couple of hours. There has been, for several nights running, an Azbel coming out of deployment to fight over, and last night was no exception.

