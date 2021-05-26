CHP Has A New Commander In El Centro
(El Centro Sector California Highway Patrol)....They have a new Captain. 49 year old Scott Laverty has been appointed as the new Captain of the CHP El Centro area. The appointment was made by California Highway Patrol Border Division Chief Omar Watson, under the direction of CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. Laverty is not new to the area. He previously served as the commander of the CHP Winterhaven Area. The new Captain is a distinguished military veteran having served 30 years in the military. Laverty said he was fortunate to have been selected to the new position and being able to remain in the Imperial Valley.kxoradio.com