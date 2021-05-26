FAMA – Santo Domingo’s Luxurious New WSDG-Designed Destination Studio
Outstanding Acoustics & Gear In An Exceptional Setting. SANTO DOMINGO: FAMA is a forward-thinking music company. A boutique record label with an emphasis on artist development from the ground up. Their main focus being the fostering of creative minds and talents across multiple genres and markets. One of the key pieces of their strategy involves a state-of-the-art recording complex available for creative retreats, songwriting camps, and all recording and mixing needs. To support this plan, they acquired a three-story luxury home in Santo Domingo’s historic, bohemian Colonial District. They then reached out to WSDG Latin for an acoustic and aesthetic studio design to meet their requirements.www.mixonline.com