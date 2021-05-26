FAMA – Santo Domingo’s Luxurious New WSDG-Designed Destination Studio

Home » News » Mix with the Masters Announces Flagship Paris Recording Studio Designed by WSDG. Paris, France, May 17 2021 — Founded by Grammy Award-nominated producer Maxime Le Guil and business partner Victor Lévy-Lasne in 2010, Mix with the Masters (MWTM) has rapidly become a global leader in audio engineering education with a vast curriculum of live and online workshops hosted by some of the biggest names in the industry, including Chris Lord-Alge, Timbaland, and Hans Zimmer among others. With the program continuing to grow after a decade of success, the MWTM team has announced the startup of a new recording studio in Paris designed by global architectural acoustic consulting, design, and A/V integration firm WSDG (Walters-Storyk Design Group). The new studio will serve as their flagship location for both in-person and remote workshops as well as a home base for the growing list of international talent that have become a part of the program’s extended family.