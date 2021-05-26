newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

FAMA – Santo Domingo’s Luxurious New WSDG-Designed Destination Studio

By Authors
mixonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutstanding Acoustics & Gear In An Exceptional Setting. SANTO DOMINGO: FAMA is a forward-thinking music company. A boutique record label with an emphasis on artist development from the ground up. Their main focus being the fostering of creative minds and talents across multiple genres and markets. One of the key pieces of their strategy involves a state-of-the-art recording complex available for creative retreats, songwriting camps, and all recording and mixing needs. To support this plan, they acquired a three-story luxury home in Santo Domingo’s historic, bohemian Colonial District. They then reached out to WSDG Latin for an acoustic and aesthetic studio design to meet their requirements.

www.mixonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santo Domingo#Design Studio#Hotel Rooms#Sound Design#Production Design#Wsdg Partner Project#Live Rooms#Iso Booth#Cmr#Control Room A#Adam#Ssl Duality#Cr C#Neumann Speakers#Fama Studios#Santo Domingo#Avid Based Project Studio#Artist Development#Creative Retreats#Flawless Acoustics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Designretaildesignblog.net

Istetyka Eatery by Yakusha Design & Architecture Studio

The name “Istetyka” is a combination of two Ukrainian words — to eat and aesthetics. The aesthetics of ready-to-eat food is the main message of the eatery traced in the interior of the space and the dishes served. The owners sought to change the attitude to fast ready-to-eat food — turn ordinary into a ritual, food into an experience.
Retailmodernsalon.com

Design the Perfect Salon Studio to Align With Your Brand

Bianca Margolis (@b.rosestudio) is a stylist and owner of B. Rose Studio in Chicago, a warm, inviting space she has created inside a Sola Salon Studios location. Margolis's salon design reflects her brand, and every element feels purposeful and thoughtfully selected. We asked Margolis to take us through her process--for...
Lifestylehomeadore.com

Nina Restaurant by Liat Eliav Design Studio

Nina is a beautiful restaurant located in Barcelona, Spain, designed in 2020 by Liat Eliav Design Studio. The space is characterized by traditional building features, which were important for the studio to maintain. The main goal was to reach the right balance between the authentic attributes that radiate warm and intimacy and the modern elements. This was achieved by uncovering the original building materials and leaving them exposed and raw in front of the high-end modern materials.
Worldrecordingmag.com

Mix with the Masters Announces Flagship Paris Recording Studio Designed by WSDG

Home » News » Mix with the Masters Announces Flagship Paris Recording Studio Designed by WSDG. Paris, France, May 17 2021 — Founded by Grammy Award-nominated producer Maxime Le Guil and business partner Victor Lévy-Lasne in 2010, Mix with the Masters (MWTM) has rapidly become a global leader in audio engineering education with a vast curriculum of live and online workshops hosted by some of the biggest names in the industry, including Chris Lord-Alge, Timbaland, and Hans Zimmer among others. With the program continuing to grow after a decade of success, the MWTM team has announced the startup of a new recording studio in Paris designed by global architectural acoustic consulting, design, and A/V integration firm WSDG (Walters-Storyk Design Group). The new studio will serve as their flagship location for both in-person and remote workshops as well as a home base for the growing list of international talent that have become a part of the program’s extended family.
Interior DesignPosted by
Architectural Digest

Step Inside a Brutalist-Inspired Home on the French Riviera

Simply put, making this French Riviera home a reality was a total family affair. The owners—Nicolette, an interior designer and artist, and Christian, an entrepreneur and wine lover—are the mother and stepfather of Jerry Pellerin, who cofounded Caprini & Pellerin Architectes along with Kevin Caprini. This, however, did not mean that designing the apartment-style dwelling was an easy task. On the contrary, the project took 18 months to complete, with high expectations from the start. “My mother has over 35 years of experience in interior design,” explains Pellerin. “Therefore, the challenge was very personal and emotional for me. I had to take her out of her comfort zone so that I could lay out my own architectural and decoration language.”
Entertainmentprovideocoalition.com

Immersive Design Studios creates studio for virtual and hybrid events

A state-of-the-art space available for virtual or hybrid meetings and events, the new CANVAS Studio at Monterey will open in June, seting a new standard for professional events. This past year the entertainment industry had to shift to virtual events, due to COVID-19, a drastic changed that led to the...
Lifestyleinparkmagazine.com

Greg Crane joins PGAV Destinations as Senior Designer

St. Louis-based design firm PGAV Destinations welcomes Greg Crane as a full-time Senior Designer. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, he will be responsible for leading design projects and executing design strategy. Having studied theater performance and design at Wichita State University, Greg’s designs have been featured...
Visual Artarchitecturelab.net

Creatopy’s New Passive Home in Romania by Vertical Studio

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases. If a business strongly believes in sustainability, it would be setting a terrible example if they were to not follow that path themselves. The need...
Home & Gardenarchitecturaldigest.com

5 Luxury Senior Residences Designed to Stun

What fusty and depressing nursing homes? Senior living today is going the way of high design and hipness: A new cadre of upscale and stylish communities are more akin to sleek boutique hotels or luxury condominiums than the afterthought environments they were in the past. With all-inclusive monthly rates that start at $3,000 and soar to well over $13,000, they have prices to match.
New York City, NYPosted by
Forbes

The WELL, New York’s Premier Luxury Wellness Club, Wants To Elevate Your WFH Routine

Everyone needs a dose of wellness and relaxation, especially after the last year. The WELL opened in September 2019 as a luxury, members-only wellness facility in New York City. Founders Rebecca Parekh, Sarrah Hallock and Kane Sarhan, who all come from a background of wellness or business, founded The WELL in an effort to change the conversation around health. The wellness club offers a range of treatments from practitioners across several modalities, including Eastern healing practices and Western medicine. Clients of The WELL have access to the best that holistic healthcare can provide, including entry to lounges, fitness classes, yoga and meditation, acupuncture, sound therapy, spa treatments and access to the top practitioners in functional medicine and beyond.
Cell Phonesdisneyfoodblog.com

NEW Pass Designs Now Available for Disney’s MagicMobile Service!

Earlier this year, Disney introduced its NEW MagicMobile service. Through this service, you can basically use your phone to do many of the same things your MagicBand can do — like scan your ticket to enter the parks and more! When you set up your digital Disney ticket to use through MagicMobile, you’ll have the chance to select a digital pass design to use for your tickets. Recently, 2 new designs became available for you to select!
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Deep Silver Announces a New TimeSplitters Game Developed by Reformed Free Radical Design Studio

Publisher Deep Silver announces a new Timesplitters game developed by a reformed Free Radical Design studio, with key members from the original team. While Deep Silver announces a new Timesplitters game, the newly reformed Free Radical Design studio will begin development on the new game “in the coming months.” Key members include original Free Radical Design co-founders Steve Ellis and David Doak.
Designcaliforniahomedesign.com

Designer Crush: Rydhima Brar of R/terior Studio

“A philosophy that believes in change and reinvention, integrating elements from the various aspects of ourselves into a mosaic expressed through design,” says designer Rydhima Brar or R/terior Studio on how she approaches each project. Raised in Kuwait by a contractor father, she was immersed in historic design and architecture from an early age. Having spent hours studying the century-old textiles and artwork, Brar has infused her work with the impression each piece left on her. Here, she shares more of what inspires her to rebuild homes for her clients.
Designers & Collectionsvegnews.com

Luxury Designer Valentino Goes Fur-Free

Italian luxury fashion brand Valentino will become a fur-free brand by 2022 and will close Valentino Polar, its fur subsidiary, in an effort to bring its collections into the modern era. “Maison de Couture for us means creativity, uniqueness, intimacy, and an inclusive mind-set,” Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini said. “The fur-free stance is perfectly in-line with the values of our company. We are moving full-steam ahead in the research for alternative materials in view of a greater attention to the environment for the upcoming collections.”
Museumsblooloop.com

Studio Libeskind unveils designs for Lisbon’s Tikva Jewish Museum

The Jewish Museum in Lisbon is called Tikva, which is Hebrew for ‘hope’. Studio Libeskind‘s project is led by Daniel Libeksind in partnership with local architect Miguel Saraiva. Tikva Jewish Museum Lisbon’s geometric structure is being constructed in Lisbon’s Belém area, with views of the 16th-century Tower of Belém and...
Drinkskamcity.com

Pimm’s Unveils A New Bottle Design, Campaign, And Variant

Diageo’s PIMM’S brand is marking the start of summer with a refreshed design for its No.1 bottle, a new marketing campaign, and the introduction of an aperitif called PIMM’S Sundowner. The new look for the PIMM’S No.1 bottle will be available on shelves in retailers from June with PIMM’S Sundowner...
Texas StatePosted by
CultureMap Fort Worth

2 luxurious new Texas hotels heralded among world's best by Travel + Leisure

Two lauded Texas hotels are getting some international recognition from one of the most-read travel publications in the world. Travel + Leisure, which reaches an audience of more than 30 million globetrotters, has released its 16th annual list of the world’s best new hotels of the year, with two Austin establishments — the only Texas properties noted — among the list’s North American callouts.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

"She's Back!" The Newbury Boston, A New Luxury Hotel By Highgate, Is Open

The Newbury Boston, the year's most highly anticipated luxury hotel destination, will officially open its doors on May 18, 2021. Located at One Newbury Street in the historic Back Bay, this debut follows a complete reimagining and restoration of the iconic property by Highgate, a leading real estate and hospitality management company. The hotel's opening will highlight the talents of some of the world's most celebrated and recognized design teams and architects as a continuing love letter to the City of Boston and coincides with the property's 94th anniversary. Major Food Group, renowned for its culinary and experiential offerings, will bring its creative palette and flair to The Newbury's substantial food and beverage offerings.