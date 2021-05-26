Vaccines Are Readily Available.
(COVID 19 Vaccine widely available in Imperial County)....County Public Health says appointments are not necessary. The vaccines are available for ages 12 and older. Appointments are not required, but they can be scheduled at myturn.ca.gov. Clinics this week are being held Thursday, the Imperial High School Community Clinc at 517 Barioni Blvd from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and Thursday afternoon at the Imperial Valley Center for Exceptional Children at 1520 South Waterman in El Centro from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. On Friday vaccinations are availble from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Department of Social Services on South 4th Street in El Centro.kxoradio.com