Imperial County, CA

Vaccines Are Readily Available.

By George Gale
 13 days ago

(COVID 19 Vaccine widely available in Imperial County)....County Public Health says appointments are not necessary. The vaccines are available for ages 12 and older. Appointments are not required, but they can be scheduled at myturn.ca.gov. Clinics this week are being held Thursday, the Imperial High School Community Clinc at 517 Barioni Blvd from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and Thursday afternoon at the Imperial Valley Center for Exceptional Children at 1520 South Waterman in El Centro from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. On Friday vaccinations are availble from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Department of Social Services on South 4th Street in El Centro.

El Centro, CAkxoradio.com

Community COVID Memorial Ceremony

COVID Memorial Held Saturday)....The event was held at the First Responder's Park in El Centro. The park is located on Waterman Avenue in El Centroi, behind Fire Station Number 3. It was a joint cities and County of Imperial Evenrt hosted by the City of El Centro. During the event loved ones lost to COVID 19 were remembered. Mayors and other representatives from around the county spoke on how each individual community has handled the COVID pandemic for the past year. Many shared messages of hope, and discussed the importance of grieving those lost to the virus.
Imperial County, CAkxoradio.com

Fluctuating COVID Numbers

(COVID 19 Imperial County Update)....The latest numbers were released Monday morning. The COVID 19 numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the latest numbers, active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County are at 130. 16 of those are hospitalized, with 7 in Intensive Care. There are 4 ICU beds available in the county. The positivity rate is at 8.8%. New cases per day per 100,000 population is at 5.96. Vaccinations continue to increase slowly each day. The number of total vaccines administered is now at 124,120. 53,923 are fully vaccinated. 70,197 are partially vaccinated.
Imperial County, CAkxoradio.com

County Board Of Supervisors

(County Board's weekly meeting)....The Board of Supervisors meet Tuesday. The meetings are available via live stream, available on the County website. The Board begins their meeting this week with special presentations. A resolution recognizing the faculty, staff, administration, and Board of Trustees of Imperial Valley College for their extraordinary contributions to the County of Imperial's response to the COVID 19 pandemic. The Board will be asked to approve a procamation declaring the week of May 16-22 as Emergency Medical Services week. Individual resolutions of appreciation will be presented to ARC-Imperial Valley, Brownie's Diner and Rosa's Plane Food for their support of the Senior Nutrition Program. The board will be asked to approve cash payments for lost vacation credits for 7 exempt and 10 non exempt Public Health Department employees. They will discuss California Department of Public Health Imminization Branch amended grant agreement, including an increase in funding by $1,514,401. And the Board will discuss the formation and appointments to the Agricultural Benefit Scholarships Match Program Ad-Hoc Committee.
El Centro, CAholtvilletribune.com

Ribbons of Remembrance Mark COVID Ceremony

EL CENTRO — Children played, their energy filled the evening air as the sun set against the backdrop of the recently completed First Responders Park, in the shadow of the El Centro Fire Department headquarters on North Waterman Avenue. Just to the south of the firehouse, on a breezy Saturday...
California Statemynewsla.com

California to Keep Mask Requirement Another Month

California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance no longer requiring people who have received a coronavirus vaccination to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when Gov. Gavin Newsom previously said he intends to lift most virus-related restrictions, barring setbacks. “On June 15,...
California StateSan Francisco Weekly

Top Nursing Program in California: Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University has been recognized as one of the top nursing programs in California. The university ranked number five in the 2021 Best Colleges for Nursing list in Niche.com’s annual rankings of over 200 institutions in the state. The top nursing program distinction is awarded to universities after rigorous analysis...
El Centro, CAImperial Valley Press Online

Community leaders join in sorrow and hope

EL CENTRO -- Representatives of every city and county government gathered Saturday morning at First Responders Park on Waterman Avenue to share in mourning, comfort and hope for the future. The idea for Community COVID Memorial Ceremony was originally conceived by El Centro Mayor Cheryl Viegas-Walker. She and city council...
California StatePosted by
Sara A. Carter

California sticks to strict mask mandate as nationwide deaths plummet

The state of California will maintain its current mask mandate, requiring that all Californians, vaccinated or otherwise, wear masks indoors. This mandate will last until June 15, as planned. Vaccinated residents can remove their masks outdoors, unless at a sporting event or concert. This comes after the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention announced that vaccinated persons are no longer required to wear masks.
California Statesandiegouniontribune.com

California will wait until June 15 to adopt new CDC mask guidelines

Californians fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can go mask-free in most indoor settings starting June 15 — which also is the target date for reopening the state’s economy, officials announced Monday. The June 15 change will bring the state into alignment with recently released guidance from the Centers for Disease Control...
California Statenewsantaana.com

Face masks are still required in Calif. until June 15

The California Department of Public Health announced today that masks will still be required until June 15, when the State is expected to end most pandemic restrictions. Read more from the State Secretary of Health and Human Services:. https://www.chhs.ca.gov/blog/2021/05/17/statement-from-chhs-secretary-dr-mark-ghaly-on-mask-guidance/. The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to...
California Statemynewsla.com

California To Wait Until June 15 to Ditch COVID-19 Mask Requirement

California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus-related restrictions if current positive trends continue. “On June 15, California...
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
California Stateksro.com

California Will Keep Mask Guidelines in Place for Another Month

California will not be changing mask rules just yet. The CDC relaxed recommendations last week, saying fully vaccinated people could lose the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. California health officials said Monday the state will leave the current guidelines in place until June 15th. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the next four weeks will give the state and residents a chance to prepare for the change. He added today’s announcement does not mean that he disagrees with CDC guidelines. June 15th is also the date California has targeted for a full reopening and for getting rid of the color-coded tier system.
Imperial County, CAPosted by
KYMA News 11

COVID-19 vaccine can lead to a new normal

Imperial County health officials are working closely with the community in what they call Together-to-Immunity. The outreach efforts are to remind the public that the COVID-19 vaccine is free and available to everyone 12 years of age and older. The post COVID-19 vaccine can lead to a new normal appeared first on KYMA.