The Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (CCHRC) has been the flag bearer of the campaign against Cancer in the Barak Valley for the past almost 3 decades. It was established with the sole objective to combat the growing occurrence of cancer and not letting the socio-economic condition of patients get in the way of medical aid. The only comprehensive cancer care centre with facilities for prevention, treatment, education and research on cancer, the Cachar Cancer Hospital sees over 3,000 new and 14,000 follow-up patients annually. But due to the advent of Coronavirus, the CCHRC too, just like most other healthcare centres, had to accommodate Covid patients to fight this battle against this deadly pandemic.