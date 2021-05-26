Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Four additional concerts added to Sweetland Amphitheatre 2021 Concert Series

By opelikaobserver
opelikaobserver.com
 8 days ago

The hits keep on coming as Sweetland Amphitheatre announces plans to host four additional concerts during the 2021 season featuring award-winning and chart-topping performers of Rock, Pop and Christian Music. Located in the heart of historic downtown LaGrange in Boyd Park, the popular open-air concert venue will feature Bethel Music, STYX, Amy Grant and The Black Jacket Symphony as part of the 2021 concert season. Tickets for these four concerts go on sale Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

opelikaobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmylou Harris
Person
Amy Grant
Person
Travis Tritt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Bethel Music#Music Concerts#Rock Concerts#Music City#Rock Music#Popular Music#Christian Music#The Black Jacket Symphony#Bethel Music Gates#Terrace Box#Superfans#Styx Vip Tour#Kia Lagrange Grocery#Vaughn Express#Mallory Agency#Eti#Emory Healthcare#Eley Digital#Houze Associates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Ellington, MOmymoinfo.com

Tickets on Sale Now for Ellington Concert Series in June

(Ellington) The Barn at the Hamptons will host the 2021 Ellington Concert Series with a show Saturday night, June 19th. Christy Roberts is a member of the Elliington Chamber of Commerce. She says up and coming country artist Hailey Whitters will headline the concert. Roberts tells us about the opening...
Fergus Falls, MNPosted by
The Daily Journal

RTC to host AC4TA concert series

New to the Fergus Falls community is A Center for the Arts’ (AC4TA) 2021 Summer Cover Series hosted at the Regional Treatment Center (RTC). The events are part of ongoing revitalization efforts of the city regarding the RTC grounds. As a result, a beautiful space has been created for concerts and other events.
Huntington, WVHerald-Dispatch

Summer Concert Series scheduled at Pullman Square

HUNTINGTON — A summer concert series at Pullman Square can be a great reason to get out of the house. The Heiner’s/Dutch Miller Automotive Group Summer Concert Series, presented by iHeart Radio, will begin June 3. Free concerts will be held on Thursdays throughout the summer from 6 to 9 p.m.
Moline, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Moline Township announces its summer concert series

Moline Township Activity Center has announced its free summer concert in the park series. Concerts begin June 7 on the grassy square across from the township center, 620 18th St., Moline. Dates and bands are as follows: June 7 — Gray Wolf; June 14 — Night People; June 21 —...
Entertainmentperinton.org

2021 Center Stage and Gazebo Concert Series

The Town of Perinton and the Recreation & Parks Department are excited to announce the return of Center Stage at Center Park, and the Gazebo Concerts now at Perinton Park!. Center Stage, co-presented by Wegmans, will return to the amphitheater at Center Park on Sunday nights from 6-8 p.m. beginning July 11. There are nine concerts scheduled, concluding with the “Salute to America” on September 12. Food and beverage concessions will be available.
Entertainmentcitystaug.com

Concerts in the Plaza summer series returns for 30th season

New performers added to the line-up, same great location. Concerts in the Plaza, St. Augustine’s free summer-long music series, returns to the Plaza de la Constitución on Thursday, June 3, after the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVD-19. This year’s 30th Season is proudly hosted by the City of St. Augustine and the lineup surely will not disappoint. Several favorite bands will be returning to the gazebo along with many new ones who are no strangers to performing in St. Augustine.
Cincinnati, OHFox 19

Rockin’ the Roebling concert series returns Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rockin’ the Roebling concert series is back this summer with an all new lineup of local talent starting Thursday. Live performances will be held each Thursday through Sept. 2 at Schmidlapp Event Lawn next to Moerlein Lager House, 115 Joe Nuxhall Way in downtown Cincinnati. The event...
Canby, ORPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Summer concert series comes to Canby saloon

Wild Hare Saloon and J-Fell Presents to hold tribute band concert series June 5 to Sept. 25From the creators of Harefest comes the 2021 Wild Hare Summer Concert Series featuring all your favorite tribute bands. Harefest 10 has been postponed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 crisis, but that's not stopping the Wild Hare Saloon and J-Fell Presents from bringing music to town. "Words can't explain how excited I am for this to happen," Wild Hare owner Joan Monen said in an announcement. "I look forward to seeing so many faces I haven't seen for over 18 months." The series...
Performing ArtsNewsday

Tilles Center sets Summer Concert Series

Tilles Center is ready to roll. The performing arts center at LIU Post in Brookville is taking the music outdoors on the Arts Plaza lawn for its Summer Concert Series. "We want to get people into the habit of coming here in the summer," said executive director Bill Biddle. "The plan has always been to be a 12-month operation and do outside programming. This is just an extension of that."
MusicSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Lady A coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for August concert

Country band Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum) is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show on Aug. 8 for a stop on its “What a Song Can Do” tour. Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts are also on the bill. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 28...
Religionrecordpatriot.com

St. Andrews to host Concerts on the Hill series

BEULAH — After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Concerts on the Hill series at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church will be returning in 2021. The initial concert will be held at 7 p.m. on June 10 at the church. Due to the continuing COVID concerns, this concert will be held outside and attendees are requested to bring their own chairs.
Missouri State921news.com

Missouri State Announces final four Concerts

Missouri State Fair announces the final four nights of concerts for the 2021 Missouri State Fair Grandstand presented by CFM Insurance!!. The Beach Boys will perform at the Grandstand on Wednesday, August 18th. Rhonda Vincent and The Rage with Leroy Van Dyke on Thursday, August 19th. Colter Wall, Tim Montana,...
Musicdiscovernewport.org

Music at Sunset Concert Series Returns to Blithewold Mansion

Each summer in Bristol, the award-winning gardens and grounds at Blithewold Mansion serve as the stage for the Music at Sunset Concert Series where local artists gather each Wednesday for a variety of musical performances. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic and chairs/blankets to set up among Blithewold's 33...
Entertainmentcanbyfirst.com

Wild Hare to Host Outdoor Summer Concert Series

Harefest will not be happening again this summer, but the spirit of the popular annual tribute band festival will very much live on, as the event’s organizers join forces for a jam-packed outdoor concert series hosted by the Wild Hare Saloon in Canby. The Wild Hare and J-Fell Presents have...
Waseca, MNsouthernminn.com

Waseca Public Library announces summer concert series

Waseca Public Library will sponsor its sixth summer concert series on Tuesday nights in Trowbridge Park. Singer-songwriter Michael Shynes will start the series at 7 p.m. June 8. Patsy O’Brien, renowned for his ability to meld songwriting and guitar styles seamlessly, will perform at 7 p.m. on June 15. With...
Boston, MAbaystatebanner.com

Tiny DAP concert series showcases local artists

Celina Colby is an arts and travel reporter with a fondness for Russian novels.... VIEW BIO. Despite its immeasurable damage to the local art scene, the COVID-19 pandemic has also forced innovation in arts organizations. The latest example of that innovation is Tiny DAP Concerts, a season of intimate concerts styled after NPR’s Tiny Desk program and developed by Dorchester Art Project and Boston Compass Newspaper with funding from The Boston Foundation.