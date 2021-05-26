Four additional concerts added to Sweetland Amphitheatre 2021 Concert Series
The hits keep on coming as Sweetland Amphitheatre announces plans to host four additional concerts during the 2021 season featuring award-winning and chart-topping performers of Rock, Pop and Christian Music. Located in the heart of historic downtown LaGrange in Boyd Park, the popular open-air concert venue will feature Bethel Music, STYX, Amy Grant and The Black Jacket Symphony as part of the 2021 concert season. Tickets for these four concerts go on sale Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m.opelikaobserver.com