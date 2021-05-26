Four additional concerts added to Sweetland Amphitheatre 2021 Concert Series

Wild Hare Saloon and J-Fell Presents to hold tribute band concert series June 5 to Sept. 25From the creators of Harefest comes the 2021 Wild Hare Summer Concert Series featuring all your favorite tribute bands. Harefest 10 has been postponed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 crisis, but that's not stopping the Wild Hare Saloon and J-Fell Presents from bringing music to town. "Words can't explain how excited I am for this to happen," Wild Hare owner Joan Monen said in an announcement. "I look forward to seeing so many faces I haven't seen for over 18 months." The series...