Hamby Replaces James Hanks
(IID Director JB Hamby appointed to Colorado River Board of California)....He is currently the Vice President of the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors. Governor Gavin Newsom made the appointment. Hamby replaces IID Board President James Hanks who previously served on the Colorado River Board of California. For the past 75 years the Colorado River Board's mission has been to protect the interests and rights of the state of California, its agencies and citizens, in the water and power resources of the Colorado system.kxoradio.com