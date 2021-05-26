Another Big Meth Bust

U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility made another big bust last week. On Tuesday evening a big rig with a cargo manifested as watermelons entered the port. A CBP canine team alerted to the cargo and a search of the trailer led to the discovery of over 1,100 pounds of methamphetamine. The methamphetamine has a street value estimated at $2.5 million. The driver was arrested and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration. Earlier in the week over a ton of meth valued at $5.5 million was found hidden in a cargo of medical supplies.