Another Big Meth Bust
U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Otay Mesa commercial facility intercepted another big load of methamphetamine. On Friday , May 21 , at about 4:45 p.m. a truck carrying a shipment of plastic parts was referred to secondary inspection. CBP officers using the port's imaging system observed anomalies in the load. A canine detector team alerted to the boxes in the truck and a search led to the discovery of 2,421 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in the cargo. The estimated street value of the drugs is $5.5 million. The 25-year old Mexican driver was arrested.