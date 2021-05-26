Four Recognized For Heroism
(Imperial Residents honored)....The County Board of Supervisors recognized the four Tuesday. It was at the Supervisors meeting in El Centro. The four were presented plaques honoring them for heroism. On April 28 of this year a fire broke out in a Daycare in the City of Imperial. The fire burned the entire house and everything inside it. Thanks to the heroism of four citizens, 14 children were evacuated and rescued with no injuries. The four heroes are Carlos Berrocal, Ana Maria Arreaola, Guillermina Gonzalez and Saray Salazar. The Supervisors said the four went above and beyond to rescue the children.kxoradio.com