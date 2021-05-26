Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Imperial, CA

Four Recognized For Heroism

By George Gale
kxoradio.com
 8 days ago

(Imperial Residents honored)....The County Board of Supervisors recognized the four Tuesday. It was at the Supervisors meeting in El Centro. The four were presented plaques honoring them for heroism. On April 28 of this year a fire broke out in a Daycare in the City of Imperial. The fire burned the entire house and everything inside it. Thanks to the heroism of four citizens, 14 children were evacuated and rescued with no injuries. The four heroes are Carlos Berrocal, Ana Maria Arreaola, Guillermina Gonzalez and Saray Salazar. The Supervisors said the four went above and beyond to rescue the children.

kxoradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Imperial, CA
City
El Centro, CA
Imperial, CA
Government
Local
California Government
El Centro, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroism#Heroes#Imperial Residents#City Of Imperial#Plaques#Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
El Centro, CAkxoradio.com

Community COVID Memorial Ceremony

COVID Memorial Held Saturday)....The event was held at the First Responder's Park in El Centro. The park is located on Waterman Avenue in El Centroi, behind Fire Station Number 3. It was a joint cities and County of Imperial Evenrt hosted by the City of El Centro. During the event loved ones lost to COVID 19 were remembered. Mayors and other representatives from around the county spoke on how each individual community has handled the COVID pandemic for the past year. Many shared messages of hope, and discussed the importance of grieving those lost to the virus.
El Centro, CAholtvilletribune.com

Ribbons of Remembrance Mark COVID Ceremony

EL CENTRO — Children played, their energy filled the evening air as the sun set against the backdrop of the recently completed First Responders Park, in the shadow of the El Centro Fire Department headquarters on North Waterman Avenue. Just to the south of the firehouse, on a breezy Saturday...
El Centro, CAImperial Valley Press Online

Community leaders join in sorrow and hope

EL CENTRO -- Representatives of every city and county government gathered Saturday morning at First Responders Park on Waterman Avenue to share in mourning, comfort and hope for the future. The idea for Community COVID Memorial Ceremony was originally conceived by El Centro Mayor Cheryl Viegas-Walker. She and city council...
Imperial County, CAkxoradio.com

County Board Of Supervisors

(County Board's weekly meeting)....The Board of Supervisors meet Tuesday. The meetings are available via live stream, available on the County website. The Board begins their meeting this week with special presentations. A resolution recognizing the faculty, staff, administration, and Board of Trustees of Imperial Valley College for their extraordinary contributions to the County of Imperial's response to the COVID 19 pandemic. The Board will be asked to approve a procamation declaring the week of May 16-22 as Emergency Medical Services week. Individual resolutions of appreciation will be presented to ARC-Imperial Valley, Brownie's Diner and Rosa's Plane Food for their support of the Senior Nutrition Program. The board will be asked to approve cash payments for lost vacation credits for 7 exempt and 10 non exempt Public Health Department employees. They will discuss California Department of Public Health Imminization Branch amended grant agreement, including an increase in funding by $1,514,401. And the Board will discuss the formation and appointments to the Agricultural Benefit Scholarships Match Program Ad-Hoc Committee.
Imperial County, CAkxoradio.com

Trailer Fire

(Fire near Holtville)....Imperial County Fire responded to the fire. It was reported near Holtville by Kamm and Melon Roads. The County requested mutual aid. It was a trailer fire. One fatality was reported. The County Coroner's office says the victim has not been identified at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other details have been made available.
Imperial County, CAkxoradio.com

Fluctuating COVID Numbers

(COVID 19 Imperial County Update)....The latest numbers were released Monday morning. The COVID 19 numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the latest numbers, active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County are at 130. 16 of those are hospitalized, with 7 in Intensive Care. There are 4 ICU beds available in the county. The positivity rate is at 8.8%. New cases per day per 100,000 population is at 5.96. Vaccinations continue to increase slowly each day. The number of total vaccines administered is now at 124,120. 53,923 are fully vaccinated. 70,197 are partially vaccinated.
El Centro, CAImperial Valley Press Online

El Centro Carrows gone for good

EL CENTRO — As the community has gradually been reopening with the easing of pandemic restrictions, one of the businesses that isn’t coming back is the Carrows restaurant on North Imperial Avenue. The 5,623-square-foot building is now adorned with a “For Lease” sign.
Imperial, CAholtvilletribune.com

Runners Pass the Baton for Fallen Brethren

IMPERIAL — Ten-person teams from throughout the region made up of police officers, U.S. Border Patrol agents, state correctional officers, California Highway Patrol officers, firefighters and more ran through the backroads of Imperial and into the countryside in honor of their fallen brethren. The 12th annual Imperial Valley Law Enforcement...
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
El Centro, CAkxoradio.com

El Centro Building Burns

The El Centro Fire Department responded to a report of smoke seen coming out of the windows of a building Friday morning. The fire in a building in the 300 block of Commercial Street. ECFD requested mutual aid from Imperial County Fire as well as the Cities of Holtville , Calexico and Imperial. Their was no information as to the extent of damage or cause of the fire. Firefighters remained on scene for about an hour and thirty minutes.
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
El Centro, CAthedesertreview.com

$2.5 million designated to day center in El Centro to target homelessness

EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors approved a $2.5-million loan agreement for the 2018 Homeless Emergency Aid Program (HEAP) between the County, on behalf of the Imperial Valley Continuum of Care Council (IVCCC), and Catholic Charities, Diocese of San Diego. Imperial County Department of Social Services Assistant...
Imperial, CAImperial Valley Press Online

Controversy prompts questions about inland port project

IMPERIAL — The recent revelation that an official with the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corp. may have been generating correspondence in Imperial Irrigation District’s name without consent has raised questions about a project near Niland. IVEDC Vice President Sean Wilcock, who has drawn IID’s ire in the controversy, is also...
Imperial County, CAholtvilletribune.com

IV Wellness Foundation Makes Presence Known

IMPERIAL COUNTY — An organization geared at bringing outside money to those in need in the Imperial Valley is making its presence known. Jose Landeros, chairperson of the Imperial Valley Wellness Foundation, gave a presentation to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors about the new non-profit’s COVID-19 response fund and about its goal of advancing the health and wellness of vulnerable populations in the Valley.
Imperial, CAImperial Valley Press Online

IVEDC in IID’s doghouse over fake letter

IMPERIAL — When the Imperial Irrigation District board meets in closed session Tuesday, at least one director is sure the question of a forgery charge against Sean Wilcock, Imperial Valley Economic Development Corp. vice president of business development, will be discussed but not necessarily pursued. This follows a report of...
Imperial County, CAkxoradio.com

Triple A Public Hearings

(Area Agency on Aging)....They will be holding virtual public hearings. The hearings are to discuss the proposed 2020-2024 Area Plan update. The Area Plan governs the activities of the Imperial County Area Agency on Aging. The Plan guides how services are offered in Imperial County to people 60 years of age and older, dependent adults, and their caregivers. The final Area Plan will be submitted to the AAA Advisory Council and the County Board of Supervisors for review and approval, and transmitted to the California Department of Aging as an integral part of the state plan. The draft plan can be viewed at the website, aaa24.org. The virtual public hearings will be held via zoom on Tuesday May 25 at 11:00 am, Wednesday May 26 at 6:00 pm and Thursday May 27 at 10:00 am. Contact the Area Agency on Aging for zoom information.
El Centro, CAImperial Valley Press Online

New program intended to spruce up downtown

EL CENTRO — A newly established program will assist downtown businesses in making façade improvements. The city of El Centro established the Downtown El Centro Façade Improvement and Beautification program with the goal that these improvements will, in turn, beautify the downtown area.
Imperial County, CAholtvilletribune.com

County Wants Fed to Extend Calexico East Port Hours

CALEXICO — Imperial County leaders want extended border hours again at the Calexico East Port of Entry, which one area official says is needed to help bolster the regional and local economies. Mexicali-derived shopping and destination tourism has generated as much as $380 million a year for Imperial County in...
El Centro, CAImperial Valley Press Online

Kiwanis promote literacy with book giveaway

EL CENTRO — The best deal at the Imperial Valley Mall Saturday was offered by the El Centro Kiwanis “Early Risers” club, whose members handed out new books free to children. There were about 500 books in all, purchased by the club through the Kiwanis Literacy Club Foundation.