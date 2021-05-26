Closing In On 150,000 Vaccines Administered
(Active Cases of COVID 19)....The numbers continue to go down. The latest numbers are issued by the County Public Health Department. According to the latest numbers, there are currently 62 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. 9 of those are still hospitalized, 1 in Intensive Care. The positivity rate is at 6.24%. The new cases per day per 100,000 population is now at 3.65. The total number of COVID 19 vaccine administered in Imperial County is at 149,586. 33.75% of those are fully vaccinated. 44.31% are partially vaccinated. The number of deaths attributed to the virus are now at 731 in Imperial County.kxoradio.com