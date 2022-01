LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Like hospitals across the bluegrass, long-term care facilities are experiencing their share of staffing shortages amid the omicron variant of COVID-19. “This is where the biggest battle was fought, was in long term care, so certainly people are tired, we are trying to do everything we can to be creative and attract new staff and certainly keep the staff that we have,” said Karen Venis the CEO of Sayre Christian Village.

