Dubuque County, IA

Dubuque man pleads guilty in crash that killed pregnant woman

By News Desk
iowa.media
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (Iowa Media) — A Dubuque man is pleading guilty to hitting and killing a pregnant woman in a crash in rural Dubuque County in 2019. Hannah Ruggeberg, 20, of Bellevue, and her unborn son Kashton, were killed after John Hoffman, 71, of Dubuque collided head-on with their vehicle on Highway 52 near Bradel Cove Road, which is near Key West. The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Investigators say Hoffman was drunk when he was driving north in the southbound lanes of Highway 52.

www.iowa.media
