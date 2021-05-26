Devil Book Review

One part criticism, one part methodology, Violence of Mind pokes at the soft tissue of how we think of self-defense in order to build a foundation that combines the irreverence of a street fight, with the analytical benefit of systematizing one’s mindset. In this, the book offers two benefits: first and foremost as a cheque to one’s own ego, and second, as an attempt to build not only a roadmap of training progression, but heuristics to protect one’s self from the self-sabotage of misguided intentions. Varg Freeborn announces from the beginning that this work is written to construct the mental foundation needed to support and inform one’s survival, by evaluating one’s actual versus perceived goals, and holding rigorously to them.