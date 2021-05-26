Cancel
UEFA

Boots which became famous thanks to 10 Champions League final moments

By BeSoccer
besoccer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Champions League final takes place this Saturday in Porto. Man City and Chelsea will battle it out for European club football's biggest prize. People normally remember the players who pull off magical moments in finals, but the occasion is also good for boot manufacturers. The Champions League final is...

www.besoccer.com
Person
Loris Karius
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Jurgen Klopp
#Chelsea Football Club#League Football#Italian Football#Juventus#Los Blancos#Puma Kings#Bayern Munich#Germans#Norwegian#The Champions League#Bayer Leverkusen#Spanish#Frenchman#Ac Milan#Italians#Mizuno Morelia Wave#English#Umbro Sx Valor#United#Bale
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Race for the top four where the real drama lies in the Premier League

Just three points cover Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool going into a decisive final week of the race for Champions League places. While the Foxes and Blues, who hold the final two qualifying places, were otherwise occupied with the FA Cup final this weekend – they meet again on Tuesday – fifth-placed Liverpool kept themselves in touch with goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s dramatic late winner against West Brom.
Premier Leaguethestatszone.com

FPL Gameweek 37 – Captain Picks

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. A disappointing gameweek for last week’s article saw only Mo Salah (£12.8m) and Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) secure attacking returns as Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) blanked against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Utd, while Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) remains on the Man City treatment table. Needless to say, Pep is unlikely to risk the Belgian ahead with the Champions League final looming if he is not completely free of injury. Speaking of Pep, how any FPL manager is meant to navigate City assets at this point of the season is beyond any rationale. For those thinking of Man City players for the next two gameweeks, please refer to the handy thread below discussing how Pep may rotate ahead of the Champions League final. For this article, all players from Man City have joined Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m), who FYI is an excellent captain option this gameweek, on the article blacklist.
SoccerTribal Football

Mendes comes clean over Sporting CP talk for Juventus star Ronaldo

The agent of Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo has ruled out a return to Sporting CP. With Sporting in next season's Champions League, Ronaldo has been linked with a surprise return. He started his career with Sporting and moved to Manchester United in 2003,. “Cristiano is proud of the title won...
UEFAFrankfort Times

Real Madrid midfielder Kroos tests positive for coronavirus

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week before the team's final Spanish league match, the club said on Monday. The Germany midfielder is expected to miss the team's decisive game against Villarreal on Saturday, when Madrid needs a victory...
SoccerFrankfort Times

Lewandowski ties Bundesliga goal record; Hertha finally safe

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski equaled the Bundesliga’s record of 40 goals in a season and Augsburg, Mainz and Hertha Berlin all clinched survival in the penultimate round on Saturday. Lewandowski converted an early penalty in Bayern’s 2-2 draw at Freiburg as the Poland forward matched Gerd...
UEFAFrankfort Times

Juve beats Inter to keep alive CL bid, Atalanta qualifies

ROME (AP) — Juventus kept alive its Champions League qualification hopes by winning at Serie A champion Inter Milan 3-2 on Saturday, when Atalanta clinched a place in Europe’s premier competition. Atalanta consolidated second place in Serie A with a thrilling 4-3 win at Genoa and can no longer finish...
SoccerTribal Football

Two-goal Cuadrado delighted with Juventus defeat of Inter Milan

Juan Cuadrado was proud of his double in Juventus' 3-2 defeat of Inter Milan. The midfielder earned and converted the decisive penalty kick in the second half. “I hadn't taken a penalty for a long time, I felt the trust from everyone and Cristiamo was not on the pitch, so I went for it," the Colombian told Sky Italia.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Juventus beat Inter Milan in five-goal thriller to boost Champions League hopes

Juventus boosted their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League as they beat Inter Milan 3-2 with a late penalty from Juan Cuadrado. Cristiano Ronaldo put Juve ahead against the Serie A champions in the 24th minute, knocking in a rebound after his spot-kick had been saved by Samir Handanovic, before Romelu Lukaku converted a penalty at the other end 11 minutes later.
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

VIDEO: Ronaldo's brace v Udinese

Watch the double scored by Cristiano Ronaldo against Udinese in a 3-1 win back in 2019. Juventus hosted Udinese in a Serie A game on 15th December 2019. The game saw Cristiano Ronaldo in fine form. The Portuguese gave Juventus the lead with nine minutes on the clock. Ronaldo then scored again after 37 minutes. Leonardo Bonucci made it three right on half-time and that with Udinese with practically no chance of coming back into the game. Ignacio Pussetto got a 94th minute consolation for them.
SoccerESPN

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo's agent rules out Sporting return

Cristiano Ronaldo will not return to his boyhood club Sporting in the summer, his agent Jorge Mendes said after the Juventus forward's mother Dolores Aveiro insisted she would try to bring him back to the Portuguese club. Ronaldo, 36, has one year remaining on his contract at Juventus but has...
UEFAThe Guardian

European roundup: Juventus edge past Inter to boost Champions League hopes

Juan Cuadrado scored twice as Juventus kept their Champions League qualification hopes alive with a 3-2 Derby d’Italia victory over Serie A champions Internazionale on Saturday despite spending most of the second half with 10 men. The result lifted Andrea Pirlo’s side into fourth place with one game remaining, level...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Real Madrid defender Nacho: Players want Zidane to stay

Real Madrid defender Nacho insists the players expect coach Zinedine Zidane to stay next season. After victory at Athletic Bilbao, Zidane denied reports he had informed his players that he would be stepping down at the end of the campaign. And Sunday's matchwinner Nacho stated: "In football one moment you...
Soccersempreinter.com

Italian Journalist Paolo Condo: “I Saw No Foul When Inter Striker Lautaro Martinez’s Goal Was Disallowed”

Referee Gianpaolo Calvarese has come in for further criticism, after his decision to disallow a Lautaro Martinez goal for Inter in their 3-2 defeat against Juventus was questioned by Italian journalist Paolo Condo. With Inter trailing 2-1 in the second half of a controversial encounter at the Allianz Stadium yesterday, Martinez appeared to have equalised with an acrobatic volley, only for Calvarese to rule it out for a foul by Romelu Lukaku on Giorgio Chiellini in the build up.
UEFAthewestonforum.com

Lewandowski breaks Muller-Dortmund’s record in the Champions League

Dortmund beat Mainz 3-1 and will play the Champions League next season. Dortmund 1-0 scorer Rafael Guerrero thanks model forward Jadon Sancho. Urs Fischer and Union Berlin play 1-1 at Leverkusen. Mainz 05 – Dortmund 1: 3. An all-round perfect week for Borussia Dortmund. Three days after the cup victory...