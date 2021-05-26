Czech's Kudela to miss Euro 2020 after racism ban appeal rejected
Czech defender Ondrej Kudela's appeal against a 10-match racism ban has been rejected and he will miss Euro 2020, UEFA announced on Wednesday. Euro 2021 gets underway on 11th June and 'Pitch Invasion' offers plenty of betting opportunities during the 'EM 2021' matches. If you think you know who will win each match or even the tournament itself, why not take a look at their markets? One thing that is certain is that Ondrej Kudela will be playing no part in the competition.www.besoccer.com