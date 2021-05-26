Cancel
U.S. needs its own cleaner supply of titanium

By Anastasios Arima
Washington Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitanium is a superstar metal. It is as strong as steel, but less dense, which makes it lighter. It can withstand high temperatures and other stresses. These traits make it ideal for use in aircraft, spacecraft, and defense applications. It is resistant to corrosion, so it is perfect for a...

www.washingtontimes.com
IndustryGreenBiz

What's delivering electric fleets? FedEx and ChargePoint weigh in

Forever taking the fossil fuels out of delivering goods, from the long haul to the last mile, can go a long way toward reducing carbon emissions on a meaningful scale. What is attracting more companies to pursue electric fleets, and what's holding back more of them from ditching the diesel?
Energy IndustryTree Hugger

US Energy Consumption Dropped 7.3 Quads in 2020

Every year, the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the Department of Energy produce Sankey flow diagrams showing where energy in the U.S. comes from and where it's going. Every year, Treehugger has a look at these to see what shocking news we can discern from it. Here's the 2020 version:
Energy Industryworldoil.com

U.S. energy secretary sets expectations for greener LNG production

(Bloomberg) --The days of promoting liquefied natural gas as “freedom gas” or “molecules of freedom” have ended at the U.S. Department of Energy. During a visit to Houston, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said the Biden administration would rather promote and sell a cleaner version of the superchilled fuel. The statement marks a policy shift from the Trump administration, which rolled back environmental regulations and heavily promoted U.S. LNG around the world.
ApparelGrist

To rein in fast fashion, the U.S. needs to rebuild its textile industry

Tracy Meserve is a librarian at The George Washington University and The Textile Museum in Washington, D.C. Every year, a host of new sustainable fashion companies crop up, each capitalizing on consumers who wish to mitigate the environmental effects of their consumption. But ethical purchases can only do so much. Elizabeth Cline, author of Overdressed: The Shockingly High Cost of Fast Fashion, recently admitted that her decades of careful consumption have accomplished nothing: “I’ve stopped confusing my ethical PJs for social change — and I’ve thrown myself into figuring out how to build real political power instead,” she wrote in Atmos.
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil Down, But Draw in U.S. Cude Supply Gives Black Liquid a Boost

Investing.com – Oil was down Thursday morning in Asia, even as a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude oil supplies gave the black liquid a boost. Brent oil futures were down 0.42% to $68.44 by 10:13 PM ET (2:13 AM GMT) and WTI futures fell 0.44% to $65.92. Wednesday’s U.S. crude...
IndustryGalion Inquirer

Revolution needed in U.S. mining industry

“Today, the data shows a looming mismatch between the world’s strengthened climate ambitions and the availability of critical minerals that are essential to realizing those ambitions,” says Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA). Yet the U.S. and the world are in the midst of a great...
Public Healthhbr.org

The Challenge of Rebuilding U.S. Domestic Supply Chains

Shortages of essential medical supplies, semiconductors, and other goods and materials during the Covid-19 pandemic have dramatically exposed the vulnerabilities of global supply chains. U.S. government officials have been carrying out President Biden’s executive order to propose remedies to the risks that such networks pose to four specific areas (pharmaceuticals, strategic materials such as rare earth minerals, semiconductors, and large-capacity batteries) and six sectors of the economy (defense, public health, communications technology, energy, transportation, and food production). We think they will find one fundamental cause is the erosion of the U.S. “industrial commons” — the domestic capabilities needed to support the development and production of many goods deemed critical to U.S. interests.
EconomyTruth About Cars

QOTD: Should the U.S. Produce Its Own Semiconductor Chips?

Now that it’s effectively too late to avoid a crisis, the United States has begun asking itself whether or not now is the time to put into motion a plan that will eventually lead to the nation manufacturing its own semiconductor chips. As you’re undoubtedly aware, the automotive sector has taken a beating as Asian-based supply chains are experiencing what can only be described as unprecedented demand. But they aren’t building enough to satisfy everyone and the local markets are taking precedent.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Peloton Is Building Its First Manufacturing Facility in the U.S.

After grappling with supply chain constraints that limited sales for many quarters, Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) is now preparing to construct its first manufacturing facility in the U.S. to streamline logistics and product deliveries. The connected fitness technology company announced this week that it has picked Troy Township in Ohio to be the site of a new factory called Peloton Output Park (POP), which will produce the Bike, Bike+, and Tread.
Energy IndustryEastern New Mexico News

Opinion: U.S. is neglecting mineral supply chain

Copper is the new "gold." Driven by its use in electric-vehicle batteries, wind turbines and other clean energy technologies, copper has doubled in price in the past year and the Bank of America says it could double again by 2025. Copper has become extremely valuable -- more than $10,000 a ton.
Public HealthWired UK

Covid is forcing America to fix its water supply

A little over a year ago, the US Centres for Disease Control (CDC) revealed a seemingly simple system for fighting Covid-19: soap, water, and about 20 seconds of scrubbing should help keep the virus from spreading. But what if you live in a home where the water from your tap is brown and smells like rotten eggs, or where water doesn’t come from the tap at all?
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

Waybridge Raises $30M for its Supply Chain Management Platform for Raw Materials

Supply chain disruptions were up 67% in 2020 and 83% percent of these disruptions were caused by humans somewhere in the many moving parts that need to work in unison, whether at the supplier, trader, bank, or manufacturer end. The pandemic exposed shortcomings that were decades in the making. The importance of how technologies can bring supply chain transparency and flexibility is now at the forefront with unprecedented attention given to visibility and decision-making tools to ensure that our global, interconnected supply chain remains as resilient as it can be. Waybridge is a supply chain management platform focused on raw materials, the core components at the top of the funnel for most supply chains. The platform minimizes the resources spent on previously manual processes and provides a holistic view of shipments, inventory, and even offers alternative suppliers and purchasers so that businesses can be prepared in case of disruption. Waybridge is initially focused on non-ferrous metals with plans to expand into other materials and also increase the capabilities the platform offers to include tracing, sustainability, and trade finance.
Energy IndustryCenter for Strategic and International Studies

Reshore, Reroute, Rebalance: A U.S. Strategy for Clean Energy Supply Chains

Clean energy technologies are now big business. Vast sums of money in clean energy supply chains promise to rearrange the geopolitics of industrial competition and energy security. Further, to achieve their increasingly ambitious climate goals, countries are likely to do far more to reshape industrial sectors, compressing in a few years a process that normally takes decades.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

The Two Major Obstacles To A Hydrogen Revolution

Hydrogen will play an indispensable role in a future carbon-free energy system, according to nearly everyone concerned with the matter. But scenarios showing its share in final energy in the year 2050 vary considerably. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) says 12%, the Brussels-based Hydrogen Council says 18%, while the EU’s announced target is 24%.
Energy Industryfuelcellsworks.com

How Hydrogen Power Will Impact Employment Rates In The U.S.

The potential of hydrogen power to bridge economic gaps and create solutions to modern problems means we stand to gain now more than ever by focusing on this energy source. As unemployment remains a problem in the wake of COVID-19 and traditional power sources are besieged by various issues, hydrogen remains strong.
Economyjusticenewsflash.com

U.S. revenue overcomes supply chain issues

Listening to the US earnings call for the first quarter is very clear: supply chain problems have plagued US companies. American tractor manufacturer John Deere (John Deere) said expected For the rest of this year, the pressure on the supply chain has continued to increase, and we are working closely with suppliers to ensure the safety of parts.Coatings manufacturer PPG Industries pointed out the supply chain challenges of some of its products, including epoxy coatings, and stated “We are doing it by ourselves”, Even if it does better than some competitors.
PoliticsNBC Philadelphia

China Races to Rival the U.S. With Its Own GPS System — But One Analyst Says It Won't Overtake the U.S. Yet

China could become a major player in the "highly lucrative" satellite navigation market, said Craig Singleton, adjunct fellow at Foundation for Defense of Democracies. For now, China's homegrown Beidou system doesn't appear to threaten the dominance of the U.S. government-owned Global Positioning System (GPS), said Singleton. Beidou has rekindled concerns...
BusinessPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Amazon is hit with its first U.S. antitrust lawsuit

Amazon.com Inc. has been sued by the attorney general for Washington, D.C., for allegedly engaging in anticompetitive practices that have raised prices for consumers. The antitrust lawsuit, the first to target Amazon in the U.S., opens a new front in the campaign against major U.S. tech companies and is the sixth such case filed in the last year by state and federal officials. Yet even with the prospect of more action on the way against the industry in general and Amazon in particular, the retailer’s shares recovered from a decline on the news and rose on the day.